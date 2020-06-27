Health Care Buzz: Scams don’t end – stay diligent

Random calls and emails: With the limited personal contact through the pandemic, there has been more no-contact communication — especially through avenues like Zoom, etc. As excellent as this is, it may have exposed your computer/phone/tablet to more risk of exposure. Be careful to never click on any attachment, any “click here” or implied threats — “I can see you so click here to pay me or I will expose all your personal information.” Delete and file a complaint. Random calls essentially do the same thing, they may be an unknown company threatening to ruin your credit with a delinquent bill: “Just call them to clarify and if you don’t, your credit rating will be permanently damaged.“ Never return these calls.

Remember: If you feel threatened or you accidentally gave information that could be used to steal your identify, act rapidly. However, remember the golden rule that will help reduce the risk:

Never answer a number you do not know. They can leave a message if it is important.

Never give any personal information. Ever.

Continue to stay vigilant through these difficult times while you protect your personal information and avoid identify theft.

UPDATE: The Nov. 7 “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed until the first quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. See you in 2021.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

