Unfortunately, scams continue in both robo calls and internet/email potential identify theft as well as incorporating fear and intimidation techniques. We will explore two areas of high focus scams:
“Social Security impostors top IRS in consumer loss reports” (per Federal Trade Commission, April 2019).
Email scams with ‘click on this’ function.
Federal Trade Commission/FTC and the Social Security Administration/SSA both remind us:
The real SSA will never contact you out of the blue or tell you to put money on a gift card or wire money.
If the caller ID shows a number that looks like it belongs to the SSA, scammers fake their caller ID all the time. (Ex: Scammers are now including your local area code as well as your area’s first three digits, so it looks legitimate.)
Continue to use the Golden Rule: Never answer a call where you don’t know the person or number calling. This is much more difficult than it use to be as the caller ID is now reading “Social Security” and a local number. But it is likely a scam telling you your number has been breached so to re-activate, send money, give them your Social Security Number etc.
Hang up and call the SSA yourself at 1-800-772-1213.
Email scams have become more sophisticated.
We have always cautioned to read the full email address. However, just as calls are using fake local identifiers, email addresses appear to be legitimate which is a recent change by the scammers.
How can we tell if they are a scam? Do a quick search of the body of the email. Do you do business with company? What are they telling you and does it say: To fix this issue, click here. DANGEROUS.
Example: Internet service provider- “Alert. Your account access blocked from Egypt” What? “We strongly advise to click MY ACCOUNT below to restore your account as it has been suspended.”
This is the correct Internet provider. It is their correct email address. The scare tactic of hacking from Egypt. “It has been blocked to protect you.” Then ‘click to reopen.’ Once this is done, the hackers can easily access your devise and other personal data. You just let them in.
Wow! This is hard but as with any communication, when in doubt, call the company. When in doubt never click on anything within the communication.
Many companies have a direct “fraud alert” email address to send these to. If we are not proactive, someone else will fall victim to these new aggressive techniques.
And finally, what about the “confirm unsubscribe” email notice? It asks “do you want to unsubscribe to this newsletter?” You think “More junk email. Yes – stop this from cluttering my email.” Then just click on the “Yes, I’m sure” and now you have opened your device. Nope, just delete…nothing more. Done!
Homework assignment: Do an internet search under the Federal Trade Commission/Scams and continue your educational journey. Sign up for alerts from the FTC as they are timely and excellent.
All historic articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage: pfnfinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.