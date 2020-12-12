Health Care Buzz: Scammers don’t take a holiday

As the country continues to struggle greatly with the pandemic, the scammers are hard at work as their approaches are becoming more sophisticated on many fronts. We are exhausted but must stay diligent as the Federal Trade Commission continues to report many fraudulent activities. Let’s take a look at the continued assault through calls and email.

“FTC’s 12 Days of Consumer Protection”: What a great communication tool to stay current on the hot spots that are reported to the FTC. Sign up for your alerts: consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2020/12/first-day-consumer-protection. One of the most problematic: check scams. It comes in different ways but the common ones are a) you are sent a check or b) you are alerted to winnings when you did not enter to win. In situation a, you receive a check and you are asked to deposit it (you overpaid on your utility bill/looks more legitimate than an out-of-country lottery you won) and then forward a piece of it to a third-party company for “processing.” Once the check is deposited and “cleared,” it does not mean it is good. It may take weeks for the bank to determine the check is fake or there are no funds at the time the check was processed. If you sent a portion of the funds to another party, you are out that amount with no ability to recover the losses. (www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/fake-check-scams-inforgraphic)