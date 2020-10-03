Health Care Buzz: Scam: Identify theft – using fear and reward

As the pandemic rages on, the identify theft scammers are going strong. People are more isolated and possibly more suspectable to risk. In this issue, we will walk through actual examples — in both emails and phone calls — of how the scammers are using both fear and reward to steal pertinent information and thus our identities.
Fear
Phone messages
Many of us are ordering basic household supplies rather than going to the store and risking exposure. This means there is increased activity on your credit card with new potential for fraud.
Recently two messages were left that both addressed this situation:
The first: “There is a charge from Amazon for $1,499 on your account that looks suspicious. We are freezing your credit card. Press 1 or call us back immediately at 800-xxx-xxxx to ensure your information is secure.”
The second starts with a name of a business that is difficult to hear 1 possibly on purpose — then: “An order is being delivered to you. Call back if no package was ordered. 800-xxx-xxxx.”
Sounds like legitimate transactions, right? Nope, you should never return these calls unless you: a) know of an unknown package trying to be delivered that you ordered or b) ordered this amount from a company using Amazon. Neither in this case was accurate.
Golden rule: Never answer any calls that you don’t know who the caller is.
They can leave a message. Then never call back the number unless it is known to you. Always call your credit card company directly or access your credit card online to validate.
“Thomas, we came across a parcel from March pending for you. Kindly claim ownership and schedule delivery here or it will be returned.” (A link is included.) The foccus has been on college students receiving packages from home.
“Cancellation of your Netflix subscription. Clinic here to review your information to keep this from occurring.”
“Your credit score may have been updated. Click here to view to ensure your good credit.”
Golden rule: Never click on any link ever. Always read the email address as it will usually provide the first appearance of a scam.
Reward
“Congratulations! You have been selected to receive an Exclusive Offer. Complete this short 30-second survey and receive an exclusive reward from Costco. Click start now.” (Email address: info@dm.debtmanagementspecialist.com) Nope, not Costco.
“Ace Hardware Shopper: you have been selected to get an exclusive offer! Click OK to start. Over $5,000,000 in offers given so far. 30 seconds to get $90 offer! Start now.” (Email: ixiviv.derboduch. com on behalf of Ace Hardware.) Does it look fishy?
Golden Rule: Never click any email link or start as it can expose your device to viruses and allow others to see your personal information.
The scammers are more sophisticated than ever but we will remain diligent.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.
