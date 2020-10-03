Health Care Buzz: Scam: Identify theft – using fear and reward

As the pandemic rages on, the identify theft scammers are going strong. People are more isolated and possibly more suspectable to risk. In this issue, we will walk through actual examples — in both emails and phone calls — of how the scammers are using both fear and reward to steal pertinent information and thus our identities.

Fear

Phone messages

Many of us are ordering basic household supplies rather than going to the store and risking exposure. This means there is increased activity on your credit card with new potential for fraud.

Recently two messages were left that both addressed this situation:

The first: “There is a charge from Amazon for $1,499 on your account that looks suspicious. We are freezing your credit card. Press 1 or call us back immediately at 800-xxx-xxxx to ensure your information is secure.”

The second starts with a name of a business that is difficult to hear 1 possibly on purpose — then: “An order is being delivered to you. Call back if no package was ordered. 800-xxx-xxxx.”