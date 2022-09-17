Health Care Buzz: Reducing Your risk of dementia

Dementia is most common as people grow older (about one-third of all people over 85 or older may have some form of dementia) but it is not a normal part of aging. Many people live into their 90s and beyond without any signs of dementia. There are many different forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease with symptoms differing based on the type of dementia. Dementia is the loss of cognitive and reasoning – to such an extent that it interferes with a person’s daily life and activities.

To diagnose dementia, doctors first assess whether a person has an underlying, potentially treatable, condition that may relate to cognitive difficulties. A physical exam to measure blood pressure and other vital signs, as well as laboratory tests of blood and other fluids to check levels of various chemicals, hormones and vitamins can help uncover or rule out possible causes of symptoms.

Although we don’t yet know for certain what, if anything, can prevent dementia in general, leading a healthy lifestyle may help address risk factors that have been associated with dementia. The National Institute on Aging/NIH has outlined twelve areas that can help reduce the risk of dementia:

Control high blood pressure

Maintain a healthy weight

Manage blood sugar

Eat a healthy diet

Keep physically active

Stay connected with family and friends

Treat hearing problems

Take care of your mental and physical health

Sleep well

Prevent head injuries

Avoid or limit alcohol

Stop tobacco use

While researchers cannot yet say for certain whether making these lifestyle changes will protect against dementia, all are good for our health and are part of making healthy choices as we age.

More research is needed to find ways to help prevent Alzheimer’s and related dementia. We can help researchers learn more about preventing dementia by participating in clinical trials and studies. Search the Alzheimers.gov Clinical Trials Finder at alzheimers.gov/clinical-trials to find studies seeking volunteers.