Health Care Buzz: Reading an insurance explanation of benefits

During community and employer outreach (prior to COVID), the two top questions were: a) How do you read the EOB from the insurance and b) How does out-of-network work with my insurance? In previous articles we tackled these topics, but as one of the most requested, below is an updated article on how to read and understand the insurance company’s EOB. Enjoy!

One of the biggest challenges in getting sick or having an unplanned procedure is understanding your insurance — in-network or out-of-network — and then how to read the explanation of benefits (EOB) after the health care provider has submitted the bill. Every insurance plan has their own system for communicating what was billed by the health care provider, what they allowed and what you will owe out of pocket/co-payment toward your deductible or your co-insurance if the deductible has been met. Wow! This can be highly challenging as you will need to have the health care provider’s itemized statement which lists every item that was billed and compare it against the insurance plan’s EOB. Unfortunately, every provider and every insurance plan can have their own system with the patient trying to sort it out.