Health Care Buzz: Reading an insurance explanation of benefits – Part 2

One of the most common questions we are asked is how to read and understand an explanation of benefits, or EOB. Hopefully this two-part series will provide easy-to-follow guidance.

In part one of this two-part series, we discussed the basics of understanding how to read your insurance plan’s explanation of benefit. Each payer has their own EOB. As we move to part two, we will look to reconcile the insurance EOB with your health care provider’s charges and statements.

Recommended steps:

1) The insurance’s EOB can take approximately 30 days from the date of service. In the meantime, you may receive an itemized statement or a monthly statement from the health care provider. If it is received before the insurance EOB, hold onto it as a good reconciliation tool. (It may say: “This is not a bill” as it an informational document.) If it is received after the insurance payment, the statement should reflect the insurance payment and any adjustments/amounts that are absorbed/written off by the health care provider due to the allowed amount. This is a bill. (Remember, reference part one on how to read the EOB.)

2) Now it is time to compare the health care statement against the insurance EOB side by side.