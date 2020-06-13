Health Care Buzz: Reading an insurance explanation of benefits – part 2

5) There is no short cut to this step by step process. Sometimes there are questions about the charges or services that were billed. Definitely call the health care provider for clarity as the insurance plan can only reply to how the claim was paid, not if the services were performed. Due to the lapse in time between services and the insurance payment, there can easily be “gaps” in memory of what was done. Again, ask and ensure there is clarity as the patient portion is calculated based on the individual insurance coverage.

Let’s look at the below example from part one. Using the EOB example, ensure all the totals match when comparing against the health care provider’s statement. All totals should be represented as outlined below. The amount due to the provider in the below example would be $13 as the deductible has not been met.

Example: Medical (sometimes patients have services and do not remember what was actually done. This was a pre-operative EKG interpretation done by a physician/unknown to the patient. Physician’s name is listed for each line item.) Amount billed: $18. Amount not covered: $5. Your discounted rate: $13. Applied to your deductible $13. Amount we paid $0 as the deductible of $3,500 was not met so the insurance plan paid zero. The total amount that is due to the health care provider is $13/in-network discounted rate/contracted rate.

The process can be difficult but take it one step at a time. Be patient. Create a good understanding of how your insurance plan pays and when in doubt, always ask. Once the health care provider’s statement is received, reconcile and when in doubt, always ask. There is help available. You are struggling with your health challenges. Let’s try to keep the payment process simple through education.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

