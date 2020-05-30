Health Care Buzz: Reading an insurance explanation of benefits – part 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the biggest challenges in getting sick or having an unplanned procedure is understanding your insurance — in-network or out-of-network — and then how to read the explanation of benefits (EOB) after the health care provider has submitted the bill.

Every insurance plan has their own system for communicating what was billed by the health care provider, what they allowed and what you will owe out of pocket toward your deductible or your co-insurance if the deductible has been met. Wow! This can be highly challenging as you will need to have the health care provider’s itemized statement, which lists every item that was billed, and compare it against the insurance plan’s explanation. Unfortunately, every provider and every insurance plan can have their own system that the patient is left trying to sort through.

In this two-part series, we will explain how to read an explanation of benefit while comparing it against the health care provider’s itemized statement.

Let’s look at two insurance plan’s explanation of benefits and provide keys to understanding.

Insurance A: