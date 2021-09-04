Health Care Buzz: Reading an insurance explanation of benefits – Part 1

Date of care. Care description (This is a more general description- Medical, imaging, radiology, office visit. No additional narrative is included.) Amount billed by provider, amount not covered, your discounted rate. (The difference between billed and discounted rate/in-network rate is the not covered amount. ) Amount we paid, applied to your deductible, your copayment, what you may owe. Using the ‘your discounted rate – any deductible – the copayment = amount we paid. What you owe is the deductible and/or copayment amount. Any remarks are at the end of each charge item.

Example: Medical (sometimes patients have services and do not remember what was actually done. This was a pre-operative EKG interpretation done by a physician/unknown to the patient. Physician’s name is listed for each line item.) Amount billed: $18. Amount not covered: $5. Your discounted rate $13. Applied to your deductible $13. Amount we paid $0 as the deductible of $3,500 was not met so the insurance plan paid zero. The total amount that is due to the health care provider is $13/in-network discounted rate/contracted rate.

In part two, we will show how to reconcile the EOBs against the provider’s itemized statements. Each provider can have their own statements/individual format. We will practice tying it all together.

HOT UPDATE: We have a date for “The Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp”: Sat, Nov. 20 at 8:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m. CSI Fine Arts building. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. More to come but save the date! Our community outreach is back! Masks will be available. Fingers crossed for a healthy fall!

