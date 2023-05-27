Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In part one of this two-part series, we discussed the basics of understanding how to read your insurance plan’s explanation of benefit/EOB. Each payer has their own EOB. As we move to part two, we will look to reconcile the insurance EOB with your healthcare provider’s charges and statements.

Recommended steps:

1) The insurance’s EOB can take approximately 30 days from the date of service. In the meantime, you may receive an itemized statement or a monthly statement from the healthcare provider. If it is received before the insurance EOB, hold onto it as a good reconciliation tool. (It may say: “This is not a bill “-as it an informational document.) If it is received after the insurance payment, the statement should reflect the insurance payment and any adjustments/amounts that are absorbed/written off by the healthcare provider due to the allowed amount. This is a bill. (Remember, reference Part one on how to read the EOB.)

2) Now it is time to compare the healthcare statement against the insurance EOB side by side.

3) Each healthcare provider’s statement is unique to that provider. Each EOB is unique to that insurance plan. Get familiar with your insurance EOB -follow the steps from the Part one article.

4) Using the two documents, begin matching: date of service, billed charges, amount paid by the insurance, amount absorbed -difference between billed charges and contracted /allowed amount and the final amount that is owed.

5) There is no short cut to this step-by-step process. Sometimes there are questions about the charges or services that were billed. Definitely call the healthcare provider for clarity as the insurance plan can only reply to how the claim was paid, not if the services were performed.

Due to the lapse in time between services and the insurance payment, there can easily be “gaps” in memory of what was done.

Again, ask and ensure there is clarity as the patient portion is calculated based on the individual insurance coverage.

Let’s look at the below example from Part one. Using the EOB example, ensure all the totals match when comparing against the healthcare provider’s statement. All totals should be represented as outlined below. The amount due to the provider in the below example would be $13 as the deductible has not been met.

EX) Medical (sometimes patients have services and do not remember what was actually done.

This was a pre-operative EKG interpretation done by a physician/unknown to the patient. Physician’s name is listed for each line item.) Amount billed: $18 Amount not covered: $5 Your discounted/in-network/allowed rate $13.

Applied to your deductible $13.

Amount the insurance paid $0 as the deductible of $3500 was not met so the insurance plan paid zero.

The total amount that is due to the healthcare provider is $13/in-network discounted rate/contracted rate.

The difference between charges ($18) and the discounted/allowed amount ($13) is written off by the provider ($5) as part of their contact with your insurance plan.

The process can be difficult but take it one step at a time. Be patient. Create a good understanding of how your insurance plan ‘pays’ and when in doubt, always ask. Once the healthcare provider’s statement is received, reconcile and when in doubt, always ask. There is help available.

You are already struggling with your health challenges. Let’s try to keep the payment process simple thru education.