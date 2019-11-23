As part of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month in October, the Federal Trade Commission shared easy to follow keys to protect personal information from ending up in the hands of scammers. One area we will address are recent email scams to ensure we can recognize attempts to steal your identity.
Golden rules:
- Be diligent and always skeptical.
- Never, ever “click here” or provide any personal information.
- Read every email address always. The scam can often easily be identified.
- Did you request this service? If not, it’s a scam.
- Use the delete button frequently. Never reply.
Recent examples of email scams:
1) “Costco Wholesale Customer Survey. Take a few minutes to complete your survey and instantly be able to get your cash card which can be used in any store nationwide or on Costco.com. START HERE/click on… This promotion ends 11-14-2019. “ Email address: Costco.account@aldenridgeapartments.com. SCAM!
2) “Costco – Please provide your feedback… and earn $100 cash card when you complete your Costco survey. GO HERE TO START YOUR SURVEY/click on. “ Email address: Cosco@illicitncounters.com SCAM! (Another one is for $75.)
You have free articles remaining.
3) “Kohl’s Customer Feedback Survey. Thank you for shopping at Kohl’s. As our way of saying thank you, we’d like to offer you this preloaded gift card to Kohl’s simply for completing our 5-minute feedback survey. START HERE/click on” Email address: Kohls@homeeducationresources.com SCAM! (Did you recently shop at Kohls?)
4) Discounted cruises. Dates are listed with available agendas. WHAT? I can get a discounted cruise? Email address: discounted.cruises@domineosoizza.com SCAM!
5) Important notice. There are multiple scams saying some variation of “if you didn’t do this, please click here.” Example: Critical Security Alert. Email Deactivation Request. “We received a request to deactivate your email account listed below. Your email is listed. If you think this is an error – click CANCEL. Email: mail security- service@buomhuon.pw.” SCAM!
There is no shortage of email scams. But they are becoming more sophisticated and commonly use a free gift card while attempting to add fear that you have something you need to cancel or you need to alert them that something is not correct. You will be asked for personal information “to prove it is you.” Never provide any personal information.
The Federal Trade Commission has published excellent information on fraud alerts. See ftc.gov/complaint for more information. Be a squeaky wheel so the FTC can see the magnitude of the issues. If the scam involves Social Security, you can call the agency itself at 1-800-772-1213.
#BeCyberSmart
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.