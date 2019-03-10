Unfortunately, the Federal Trade Commission continues to send scam alerts on a regular basis (To receive your alerts directly, go to ftc.gov/subscribe to sign up).
What is phishing? It is when someone uses fake emails, texts or calls to get you to share valuable personal information — like account numbers, Social Security numbers or login IDs and passwords. They can get access to your computer or network when you click on the link as directed through the scam email. Scammers use familiar company names or situations to pressure you, either through “free” or through fear that something bad will happen.
Let’s review some golden rules for email scams:
1) Always ready the email address completely.
2) Never click on any link associated with an email you don’t recognize. Never. This may give them access to your computer or network.
3) When in doubt, call the company directly. Never reply or follow any directions within the email.
4) Report all potential scams directly to the FTC: 888-382-1222.
Let’s review some real examples of email scams:
1) Online FedEx Tracking. “Click on the tracking number below to see shipment.” Scam as email address: “FedEx <fedex@signaturepoolsuk.com”
2) Earthlink billing. “Your credit card company has declined our most recent request for recurring payment, resulting in past due balance. Click HERE and follow instructions.” Scam as emails address: “Earthlink Billing glenandmarcia@earthlink.net”
3) Notifications@verizon.com “For the account below, Verizon invoices are now available to view online via the Verizon Enterprise Center. Master Acct. No. 3560545547976 To view, click on the link. Do not reply to this email.” Scam as email address: sidra.feroz@meezabair.com.pk
4) Cosco @Rewards. “Final notice: Costco $50 reward expiring soon.” Scam as email address: ilr97392daylee@dealessentials.biz
Some of these are “fear,” others are “free,” yet all are scams with theft as their only goal.
Be diligent. Read all email addresses totally before proceeding. When in doubt, delete. Call the company and ask.
Report, report, report.
At the March 16th Boot Camp at CSI’s Fine Art’s building, we will have current scams along with more hints on protecting yourself from being a victim. Come and join us! 8:30-12:30 No cost, no pre-registration, all ages welcome.
