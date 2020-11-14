Health Care Buzz: Open enrollment for Medicare

9) Prior to seeing any health care provider, it is important to ask: Do they accept Traditional/Original Medicare? Do they accept your specific Medicare Advantage plan? Ask every time as Medicare Advantage plans will likely require prior-authorization for any care. Every provider can elect to participate with Traditional/Original Medicare. Every provider can decide to contract with any or all MA plans in the area.

Final thoughts: Identify a trusted insurance agent who has extensive knowledge of Medicare Advantage to help navigate through the MA plans. Agents are paid by the insurance company the same amount regardless of the MA plan that is selected. There is no charge to the Medicare patient. Be prepared to complete a work paper that includes your prescription drug list, your preferred provider list, and compare against a review of MA plans in-network for local or regional services. Out-of-network penalties exist for non-emergent care with MA plans. Original/Traditional is nation-wide with no out-of-network penalties.

Try not to get overwhelmed. Take it step by step by step. Have fun!

UPDATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed until the first quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. See you in 2021.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

