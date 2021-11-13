Health Care Buzz: Open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec. 7. Here are some final thoughts

In parts 1 and 2 of this three-part series, an outline of decision points was presented to help all Medicare-age members make good decisions.

Choices: to remain with their existing Part C/Medicare Advantage/MA plan, move to a new MA plan, stay with Traditional/Original Medicare or return to Traditional/Original Medicare from a MA plan.

As each decision is assessed, key pieces of information should be evaluated as many items change from year to year with the MA plans. Traditional/Original Medicare’s benefits have remained essentially unchanged for many years; although in the proposed infrastructure bill there have been multiple elements such as hearing aid assistance, dental and eye care that have been heavily discussed being added. In addition, the move to allow Traditional/Original Medicare to negotiate for prescription drug pricing-similar to MA plans is once again being debated with hope for pricing relief in prescription drug/Part D/standalone plans.

Additional reference material:

Each MA plan issues “Annual Notice of Changes for 2022.” Powerful information to compare against this year’s benefits and out-of-pocket expense. Items to look for: changes in prescription medication pricing with some MA plans adding a new tier/placement of drugs with attached pricing. Another key area is for inpatient per day rates and co-insurance for outpatient services and copayment for specialty providers. MyMedicare.gov compiles all your medical bills and allows for forecasting with potential new plans. Add in all the pharmacies and watch for in-network as out of-network results in significantly higher out-of-pocket costs in all service areas. Double check the provider list as each provider can elect to no longer be contracted, resulting in penalties if you continue to see them.

Yep, now is the time to ask each provider: Are you still in my ABC MA Plan? Or are you in the new XYZ MA plan? Cannot skip this important step. And remember- emergency care is covered anywhere in the country with no out-of-network penalties.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services/CMS (also known simply as Medicare) released the 2022 Star Ratings for Medicare Advantage/MA (Medicare Part C) and Medicare Part D/Prescription drug plans to help people with Medicare compare plans. Plans are rated on a one-to-five scale with one start representing poor performance and five starts representing excellent performance. Star Ratings are released annually and reflect the experiences of people enrolled in Medicare Advantage/MA and Part D plans. The Star Ratings system supports CMS’s efforts to empower people to make health care decisions that are best for them. For more information on the 2022 Medicare Advantage and Part D Star Ratings including a fact sheet, please visit: cms.gov/Medicare/Prescription-Drug-Coverage/PrescriptionDrugCovGenIn/PerformanceData, and download the “2022 Star Ratings Data” zip file in the downloads section. This was published by CMS.Gov Newsroom Oct. 8,2021. Great information that includes explaining how each MA participant impacts the ratings and what they mean. (Questions? 1-800-Medicare or medicare.gov)

Finally, a great source is SHIBA – Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors — funded by Medicare — t

hat is available at 800-247-4122. They don’t’ recommend or sell anything. Just general information.

Once you have decided on a tentative plan, then reach out to the insurance/MA plan for more questions. Their number will be included on the specific insurance plan on Medicare.gov. Get your spreadsheet going! There is also an excellent “Medicare & You 2022” available through the Medicare.gov website or request it if you haven’t already received it.

Ready to go? Have your workpaper ready, finish your comparison and make a final decision by Dec. 7. Here we come 2022!

UPDATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed. Unfortunately, due to the continued impact to the healthcare providers from COVID-19, the low vaccination rate, and the state-wide crisis of care standards in effect, we will be rescheduling the community outreach. We will monitor and look to reschedule when it is safer to do an indoor event.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

