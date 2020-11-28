Health Care Buzz: Open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec 7 ... and my brain is tired!

In part one of this educational series, an important outline of issues was included that need addressed yearly during the open enrollment period: Oct. 15-Dec. 7. Regardless of whether you love the Medicare program you have — original/traditional Medicare, Part D/prescription drug insurance plan or Medicare Advantage/Part C — this is an excellent time to thoroughly evaluate the scope of what you have and what you may need for 2021. In addition to the outline of the master list of information provided in Part 1, let’s walk through the easy-to-follow steps below.

1: Every Medicare patient should establish their own Medicare.gov account. It is very easy and can then be used to research/update yearly drug lists (along with displaying all drugs, dosages, frequency used in the last year). Insert the pharmacies you want to use — up to 5 — and it will price the Part D packages available in your community. It may be prudent to compare multiple Part D plans, especially as the drugs will likely have different deductibles and differing out-of-pocket amounts per insurance plan/Part D. Using the Medicare.gov link, the information is simple and highly informational to allow for changes if necessary.