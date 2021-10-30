Health Care Buzz: Open enrollment for Medicare ends Dec. 7 ... and my brain is tired!

In part 1 of this educational series, an important outline of issues was included that need addressed yearly during the open enrollment period: Oct. 15-Dec. 7. Regardless of whether you love the Medicare program you have — original/traditional Medicare and Part D/prescription drug insurance plan or Medicare Advantage/MA/Part C — this is an excellent time to thoroughly evaluate the scope of what you have and what you may need for 2022.

In addition to the outline of the master list of information provided in Part 1, let’s walk through the easy-to-follow steps below.

1st: Every Medicare patient should establish their own Medicare.gov account. It’s very easy and can then be used to research/update yearly drug lists (along with displaying all drugs, dosages, frequency used in the last year). Insert the pharmacies you want to use and it will price the Part D/prescription drug packages available in your community. It may be prudent to compare multiple Part D plans — especially as the drugs will likely have different deductibles and differing out-of-pocket amounts per insurance plan/Part D. Using the Medicare.gov link, the information is simple and highly informational to allow for changes if necessary.

2nd: Take time to assess five powerful options:

A) Original/traditional Medicare without a Medicare supplement/Medi-gap insurance plan & Part D;

B) Original/traditional Medicare with a supplemental/Medi-gap insurance plan & Part D;

C) Moving to Medicare Advantage/MA/Part C that usually includes Part D as part of the Part C package;

D) Changing your current Medicare Advantage/MA plan to a different MA plan or;

E) Moving back from a MA/Part C plan to Original/Traditional Medicare.

Wow! Got that? Yep, my brain is tired! (Note: if you do nothing, your 2022 plan/choice will remain the same as it was in 2021.)

3rd: Original/Traditional Medicare with a supplemental insurance/Medigap will have a monthly premium. The supplemental insurance usually pays the out-of-pocket that is due when Medicare services are used. It is a monthly premium even if no health care costs are incurred. Part D is also required and will have a separate monthly premium under Traditional Medicare.

4th: There are multiple “extra” benefits that can be included with each Medicare Advantage/MA insurance plan being sold. Hearing aids, vision, dental, some in-home care, limited transportation and fitness programs. None of these, as outlined, are included in Original/Traditional Medicare.

5th: In reviewing the benefits and costs of each Medicare Advantage plan, it is easy to get lost with the words and some vague descriptions in the MA scope of services. Again, using Medicare.gov, it will show all the MA plans in your area as it is ZIP code specific. Considerable navigator work is required to complete the real out of pocket costs as the MA plans will usually have different co-payments for all services — from inpatient, to outpatient surgeries, to office visits, to mental health, to prescription drugs, to skilled nursing days.

In multiple conversations with multiple MA plans, in addition to the drug coverage and costs, the services covered with the general descriptions were the most challenging. There is an evidence of coverage per plan that has more extensive information. Your health care provider can provide the Medicare allowable, as the out-of-pocket amount is based on the allowable, which is specific to each service; not billed charges.

6th: When assessing all the insurance companies attached to Part D and Part C, ask your health care provider, who is the easiest to work with. The dollars may be similar but the costs to administer the program, from the health care provider’s perspective, may be significantly different.

Finally, a great source is SHIBA — Senior Health Insurance Benefit Advisors — funded by Medicare. It is available at 800-247-4122. They don’t’ recommend or sell anything, just give general information. Once you have decided on a tentative plan, then reach out to the insurance plan for more questions. Their number will be included on the specific insurance plan on Medicare.gov. Get your spreadsheet going!

Ready to go? Prior to seeing any health care provider, it is important to ask: Do they accept Traditional/Original Medicare? Do they accept your specific Medicare Advantage plan? Ask every time as Medicare Advantage plans will likely require prior-authorization for any care. Every provider can elect to participate with Traditional/Original Medicare. Every provider can decide to contract with any or all MA plans in the area. Traditional Medicare is nationwide with no out-of-network penalties. Medicare Advantage is a community plan so careful assessment of ongoing care that may be needed if traveling, visiting family, etc likely will be out-of-network. However, there is some limited coverage by some MA plans starting to be offered -stay tuned. Emergency care is covered anywhere in the country with no out-of-network penalties. Wow! Step by step and then you are ready for Dec. 7th and 2022!

UPDATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed. Unfortunately, due to the continued impact to the health care providers from COVID-19, the low vaccination rate, and the state-wide crisis of care standards in effect, we will be rescheduling the community outreach. We will monitor and look to reschedule when it is safer to do an indoor event.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0