It’s such a wonderful time of year, but the scammers are alive and well, targeting the most vulnerable: our senior population.
To help combat the never-ending Social Security-related scams, the Social Security Administration has launched a dedicated online form at oig.ssa.gov to receive reports from the public. This is specifically aimed at the fraudulent callers who mislead the public regarding their Social Security benefits. According to the administration, this one type of scam has become the No. 1 fraud, which includes robocalls, text, emails, and in-person scams.
As a guide to ensure you safeguard your Social Security number and do not fall victim to this wide-spread scam, the administration recommends you follow the list below.
Social Security will not do any of the following:
- Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.
- Contact you to demand immediate payment.
- Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
- Require a specific means of debt repayment; like a prepaid debit card, a retail card or cash.
- Demand you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.
- Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.
If there is a problem with a person’s Social Security number or record, in most cases Social Security will send a letter.
“Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers,” said inspector General Ennis. “Tell your friends and family about them and report to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls.”
And more email scams to watch for “gifts” and “fear.”
You have free articles remaining.
As we have been sharing email scams, some recent ones need our attention.
Golden rule: Never, ever click on any attachment or link within an email. You will open yourself to the scammers to access anything on your devise and possibly access to any private information on your device.
Examples:
a) “Hello Beneficiary. We have donation for you, Contact us for more details.” Signed by Harry Arthur Foundation. This may look like a valid foundation. But look at the sentence structure. It is missing “a” donation and after you should be a period, not a comma. It is a sign that this was not created by a native English user. We would love to have a foundation give us money, but this is a danger zone.
b) “Your account has been accessed from outside the U.S. During regularly scheduled account maintenance and procedures, we have detected some errors regarding your account. Click below. Sincerely, Discover Secure Team.” Wow – that looks like an alert – except do you have a Discover Card? Look at the email address: Test@Test.net. The scammers are getting more sophisticated but again, never click on a link.
As we look to 2020, save the date! On Saturday, Feb. 29, the “1st 2020 Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp” will be held at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center from 8 a.m. to noon. There is no cost and all ages are welcome. Stay tuned for more details!
Happy holidays to all!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.