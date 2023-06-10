Recently, a hospital CFO commented: “We need to continue to address our scope of services as the aging of America occurs with a huge increase in Medicaid patients.” Oops, Medicare is the insurance plan for people over 65. To add to the potential confusion, they both even sound alike. Ever heard someone trying to “guess” which is which? Let’s see if we can clarify and simplify.

Medicare: Medicare was created in 1965 to provide healthcare coverage for people 65 and over. It will also cover some disabled and end-stage renal disease patients. It is funded thru taxation on earnings for Part A/in-hospital & skilled nursing care and monthly premiums for Part B/doctor visits, outpatient hospital care and DME. Part D/prescription drugs was added in 2006 with a monthly premium. There is no long-term care, defined as long term placement or residing in a nursing home, available thru Medicare. Being retired is not required to be eligible for Medicare. As each person turns 65, a decision to leave their commercial plan and move to Medicare should be evaluated. Compare all the out-of-pocket expenses with Medicare A,B,D vs. the commercial plan as choices exist when turning 65 and then again during the normal open enrollment period.

Medicaid: Medicaid is a federal and state program that helps with healthcare costs for some people with limited income and resources. Medicaid also can cover services not covered by Medicare -specifically nursing home care and personal care services. There are people who are eligible for Medicare and then low-income assistance thru Medicaid – referred to as Dual coverage. Other coverage can include low-income adults, children, pregnant women, and people with disabilities. Each state has different rules for eligibility including the scope of services. Medicaid is a state and federally funded program for eligible patients. The Health Insurance Association of America describes Medicaid as “a government insurance program for persons of all ages whose income and resources are insufficient to pay for health care.”

Medicare vs. Medicaid: Medicare is the healthcare benefit for people 65 and over. Medicaid is healthcare assistance for income-eligible individuals of any age – but depends on whether your state expanded Medicaid for many part-time, low income with jobs, & patients with no ability to get commercial insurance. Hope this helps the next time you think – which is which?

Hot update

The Medicaid Redetermination-nationwide- began on April 1, 2023. During the three-year public health emergency, all Medicaid recipients were not screened for income eligibility (different per state) -it was called Continuous Coverage. This ensured there was a payment source and coverage when Medicaid patients needed care during the public health emergency/COVID-19. (Medicaid payment rates average 30% of billed charges with the healthcare provider absorbing all remaining charges,) On April 1, 2023, each state began their own rollout to begin the ‘redetermination/re-eligibility” screening of all Medicaid recipients. It is highly important that the Dept of Health & Welfare has the most recent address. Initial contact is by mail with high probability of dis-enrollment if mail is returned/rejected. Don’t let this happen and ensure it is current.