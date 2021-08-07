Health Care Buzz: Medicare vs Medicaid

Recently, a hospital chief financial officer commented: “We need to continue to address our scope of services as the aging of America occurs with a huge increase in Medicaid patients.” Oops, Medicare is the insurance plan for people over 65.

To add to the potential confusion, they both even sound alike. Ever heard someone trying to guess which is which? Let’s see if we can clarify and simplify.

Medicare

Medicare was created in 1965 to provide health care coverage for people 65 and over. It is also cover some disabled and end-stage renal disease patients. It is funded through taxation on earnings for Part A/in-hospital and skilled nursing care and monthly premiums for Part B/doctor visits, outpatient hospital care and DME. Part D/prescription drugs was added in 2006 with a monthly premium. There is no long-term care, defined as long term placement or residing in a nursing home, available through Medicare. Being retired is not required to be eligible for Medicare. As each person turns 65, a decision to leave their commercial plan and move to Medicare should be evaluated. Compare all the out-of-pocket expenses with Medicare A,B,D vs. the commercial plan as choices exist when turning 65 and then again during the normal open enrollment period.

Medicaid