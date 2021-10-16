Health Care Buzz: Medicare open enrollment is here, part 1

5) Medicare Advantage/MA plans sold are per county and are usually insurance companies. Therefore, what is seen on TV may not be offered in your county. Benefit packages, as seen on TV: “zero monthly premiums, dental, glasses, health club membership and home delivered meals” may not be sold nationwide. Some combination can be sold, but are MA plan specific. Medicare Advantage is Part C Medicare that includes both Part A, C and optional Drug benefit/Part D. Part B’s monthly premium is still separate from any MA plan you purchase.

6) A listing of Medicare Advantage plans in your area can be found under Medicare.gov as well as the “Medicare & You 2022-US Government Medicare Handbook.” This handbook also includes an outline of all Medicare benefits. (Medicare.gov to download the handbook electronically or to order hardcopy booklets.)

7) After doing a quick review of number 3, now let’s do a review of the MA plans in your county. Assess: a) monthly premiums, b) is Part D/Drug coverage included? c) yearly health deductible, d) yearly drug deductible, e) in-network maximum out-of-pocket and f) are your providers included? Each MA plan will be different.