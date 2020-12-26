Health Care Buzz: Looking forward to 2021

Happy Healthy Holidays! Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukah!
As our health continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 virus, there are multiple health care changes coming in 2021. We will continue to tackle these topics with easy-to-understand explanations and outlines. (Yes, health care billing, insurance plan payments and other regulations can be easier.) In 2021, we anticipate doing articles covering the following dynamic topics:
1) Surprise bills. This is a very consumer/patient focused issue as it involves being seen at an in-network hospital but having out-of-network penalties with providers such as ER doctors, radiological interpretations, specialist consultants once admitted, and pathological sample reports. There is national legislation that is outlining the way health care providers and insurance plans must address this situation. The consumer/patient is likely totally unaware of all the activity being done in the background (see above) until they get the bills. We will definitely commit to a series on this important topic.
2) Transparency: posting of common procedures with all pricing including allowables by all individual insurance plans, the government included. This is a huge regulation that is taking effect Jan. 1. Each hospital has detailed guidelines they must have live on the first. This series will include interviews with all the local area hospitals on how they are meeting the regulation with the obligation of easy-to access with understandable charges, estimates, and allowed amount for all insurance plans/payers.
3) Interoperability. With COVID, the health care providers in the country have been forced to send their patients to other locations who have room to treat. Around the country, as well as in Idaho, the patient’s record and the ability to update any electronic record for out-of-network or out-of-area providers is almost impossible. “Seeing the patient history’ is doable but an independent provider cannot easily update or update at all. There are firewalls to protect privacy but the new legislation will require patients as well as all providers to see and update as appropriate. At present, it is slated to be rolled out mid-year 2021.
4) Medicaid expanded and assistance for low-income seniors. This will be a great series while we learn about basic eligibility requirements for both programs along with how to apply. Exciting interviews with subject experts while we ensure Idaho residents know how to access programs as needed.
5) How to read an insurance plan’s explanation of benefits that is received after services are provided which includes billed charges, allowed amounts, amount applied to deductible, amount paid by the insurance and amount due by the subscriber. Examples of bills will be used that helps outline the rules as each insurance plan – Medicare, Medicare Advantage, VA, worker’s compensation, and all employer-sponsored and health care marketplace/exchange plans have their own EOB. Yep, nothing complex about that!
And always, please feel free to send me your requests for articles as we will work to create an educational, lay-person’s answer. “Transforming the hassle factor in health care thru education.” Thanks to all for a unique 2020…but ready to forge ahead to a healthier 2021. Count me in!
UPDATE: The “Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp” has been delayed until the second quarter of 2021. Our community outreach education will resume when it is safe for all of us. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. See you in 2021!
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.