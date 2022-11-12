Health Care Buzz: Long COVID Series – Patient story, No. 2

Following the initial Healthcare Buzz October article—“What is Long COVID” including the diverse symptoms difficult to identify and treat, many people replied with ‘thank you for telling this story’ and shared their own challenges.

Based on this type of feedback, we have begun a series of Long COVID patient stories. Some are heartbreaking for the impact it has had to healthy individuals, others are heartwarming while others outline loss and grieving. If you are willing to tell us your story, we have a great opportunity to learn from each other and renew our empathy for the over 15 percent of adults/24 million in the US that have Long COVID. There is no ‘test’ to say – you have Long COVID – it is all about the symptoms and impact to our body.

Long COVID is also known as COVID Long Haulers Syndrome, Chronic COVID, Post-COVID Conditions/CDC.

If you would like to reach out, please do and use the email contact below. No personal identifying information will be used-just your individual story. Thanks a ton!

Patient Story #2

I am 70, was healthy and active and had no pre-existing conditions. I have had COVID two times – once when no vaccines were available; once after. Both times I had Long COVID symptoms that impacted my livelihood and quality of life as known prior to COVID.

First positive COVID: October 2020. No vaccines were available. It lasted 8 days with symptoms of nausea, extreme fatigue, high fever, and sore throat. Symptoms that were lingering beyond the initial two-week period were loss of taste for about a year and a half. Also included was the loss of smell for about 7 months with ‘strange’ smells like butter smelled and tasted like garlic. Other food just tasted like cardboard. Brain fog set in and continued.

Second positive COVID: August 2021. Fully vaccinated at this point. I went to lunch with friends with one of them denying the value of vaccines. Her daughter called two days later and said her mom was admitted to the hospital, very ill. I was positive again. This time it lasted about one week with more extensive symptoms: heavy fatigue, high fever, cough and sore throat and all my joints hurt terribly plus extreme weight loss.

The symptoms that lasted beyond the 2nd two-week period post positive: one night I fell asleep on the sofa; tried to get up and fell on the floor. I tried to get up and my legs would not move well and would not support me. I tried to move around to pull up on a chair – didn’t work. I tried to get over to a more stable chair and couldn’t make it. I called my sister after about an hour of struggling to come and help. The doctor determined that I did not have a stroke but COVID had affected my core strength. PT helped but had to use a cane which I now use all the time. I also developed autoimmune disorders but am making some progress in my health.

Today my life looks like: Walking with a cane, balance issues and definite limited mobility. Food just tastes different -like a grilled cheese just doesn’t taste like it use to. I have some organ damage from the autoimmune disorders that I experienced that will last the rest of my life. I have recently been diagnosed with depression.

Note: During Patient #2’s first positive COVID/no vaccines, her 68 year old husband died of COVID –“after a historic fight against the complications’” in Dec 2020. Without her family close by and their love and support, she does not feel she would be where she is today -ability to deal with the personal loss and her ongoing health challenges.

