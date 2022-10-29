Health Care Buzz: Long COVID Series – Patient story, No. 1

With the Oct. 15th Healthcare Buzz story of “What is Long COVID’ including the diverse symptoms difficult to identify and treat, many people replied with ‘thank you for telling this story’ and shared their own challenges. Based on this type of feedback, we will begin a multi-part series telling the Long COVID patient stories.

Long COVID is also known as COVID Long Haulers Syndrome, Chronic COVID, Post-COVID Conditions/CDC.

If you are willing to tell us your story, we have a great opportunity to learn from each other and renew our empathy for the over 15% of adults/24 million in the US that have Long COVID. Additionally, even with the newest booster vaccines available, the risk is still present to have COVID.

As noted by a comment that 10 family members -aged 22-95 had contracted COVID at a family funeral last week and it was brought home to two family members who did not actually attend/through family contact- two-year-old and his mother. All had initial vaccines; not all had boosters so protection had faded, per the national research.

If you would like to reach out, please do and use the email contact below. No personal identifying information will be used-just your individual story. Thanks a ton!

Patient Story #1

I attended my first face-to-face Business Conference in Jan 2022. All were asked ahead of time to be vaccinated, or show proof of negative testing in the last 3 days and to all wear masks. We are all healthcare financial professionals interacting in close contact so wearing a mask was a sign of respect to our peers to keep them safe. Not all abided. On the evening before I was slated to return home, I was having dinner with a friend, and felt myself getting hot. As I was fully vaccinated and all the precautions were to be taken, took me until the night to realize I was covered in sweat and running a fever. I caught a flight home the next morning, double masked on the plane as I knew I had ‘something’ and “hid” in the airport to avoid people while I tried to get home. Once home, I tested positive for COVID with a fever of 104. I immediately reached out to the people I had had close contact with and informed them. I felt terrible as one of them had just been admitted to the hospital for recurring heart issues – I added to her concern list.

I am 65 and have been very healthy my entire life. But COVID attaches itself to your point of most vulnerability. My only spot ended up being where I carry stress- in my shoulders that radiated into the base of my skull. The pain in the nerve endings -all came from my right side. The nerves kept ‘firing’ and my physician was challenged to help me get thru it. Other symptoms that materialized- not all at once – dangerously high blood pressure, brain fog, nausea at smelling of food to nausea when I ate any food, fatigue, debilitating pain in neck, shoulders, and into the base of my skull that impacted ability to sit and work, walk any distance, weakness and pain radiating down my right arm plus difficulty sleeping. One February ER visit with possible stroke symptoms/could not lift my head, left side not working right – CT, blood work, X-rays, echo – and nope, just COVID continuing the attack. Not many symptoms have been missed.

Oct 19th marked 10 months of living with this. I have had many adverse reactions to medications – from steroids to blood pressure meds – while working to find the ‘winning combination’ of meds to eliminate each major symptom as it arose over the past 10 months. We recently increased to the highest dosage of one medication to ‘tell my nerves to stop firing at the base of my skull’ along with new acid reflux meds/gastric and others as identified. Applying a ‘vibrating heating pad’ for an average of 2 hrs. daily provided comfort and limited relief. I will take it!

I applaud my physician for her excellent leadership over the past 10 months to stay in touch with me and as new symptoms came up, re-visited them with me. She has guided me and included the realistic expectation that this may continue up to two years – the re-education of my nerves to stop firing. The pain continues but with the recent higher dosage medications-it appears, there may be more relief. I had to learn to breathe thru my diaphragm to eliminate impact to shoulders; I had to be diligent about walking 30 mins a day to keep my body strong and help it fight off the potential for more symptoms -as I never know when one might appear. I just had the most recent booster as I cannot afford to get sick again. I am very conscious of the risk we have of returning to ‘normal’ when the variants continue due to the lack of fully vaccinated communities. (I had Omicron, not one of the B variants.) I read about Long COVID research as it continues to help our primary care providers and us as we are our own strongest advocate. Wishing health to you all. Stay vigilant as COVID can impact each of us uniquely and yes, Long Covid is not ‘in your head.’ It is real.

FYI: Great CDC Article: “Long COVID or Post -COVID Condition” Sept 1-22).

All historic articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage: PFNFinc.com. The Foundation is an Idaho-based, Family Foundation formed in 2017. 208 423 9036 for more information.

Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Would you like to tell your LONG COVID story? Send contact to daylee1@mindspring.com. Thanks!