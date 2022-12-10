Health Care Buzz: Long COVID Series – Patient story 3

Following the initial Healthcare Buzz October article—“What is Long COVID” including the diverse symptoms that are difficult to identify and treat -many people responded ‘thanks for the reassurance that these lingering symptoms are not in my head’. The frustration on finding any kind of treatment for the broad range of symptoms continues to the biggest challenge for Long COVID patients. Based on this type of feedback, we have begun a series of Long COVID patient stories. (Long COVID is also known as COVID Long Haulers Syndrome, Chronic COVID, Post-COVID Conditions/CDC.) If you would like to reach out, please do and use the email contact below. No personal identifying information will be used-just your individual story. Thanks a ton!

Center for Disease Control/CDC updates:

US hospitals are reporting a post-Thanksgiving rise in COVID patients. More than 35,000 patients are being treated, with most states reporting increases. The uptick began right before the holiday and health officials are concerned that a continued increase would further tax the nation’s already overburdened health-care system as other viral illness, such as RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and influenza. (The trifecta – COVID, Flu & RSV/children. Be extra careful not to kiss any child on the face, hands or lips. It helps! Also home-tests/positives are not usually reported so it likely a large number of cases go unreported.)

The CDC Prevention group reported updated information about the benefits of taking Paxlovid in the first five days after being infected. The large study compared 200,000 people who took the antiviral drug with 500,000 who did not. There was a 51% lower hospitalization among those who received treatment. But only 28% of people eligible had it prescribed, raising concerns that we are missing opportunities to relieve suffering among older patients and those with underlying health issues who have suffered disproportionately since the beginning of the pandemic.

The proportion of COVID deaths among Americans 65+ has fluctuated from 8 of 10 in the first few months to a low of 6 in 10 when the Delta wave struck in the summer of 2021 to a high of 9 out of 10 today. Hospitals are reporting significant growth in COVID cases again. (Be sure to get your yearly Flu shot and your COVID booster..let’s have a healthy holiday season with our loved ones.)

Patient Story 3

I am 89 and had COVID in June. I lost all taste. It has been odd eating with no taste.

Recently, unusual tastes are returning – like the cinnamon on cinnamon rolls, taste of certain types of tomatoes, & garlic spice.

My wife and I have had a “4:00 o’clock wine time’ tradition for many years. Friends and family would join us for a great socialization and just coming together to stay connected. After I lost my taste, I continued to have wine time. Yes, I could not taste it but the 4:00 o’clock wine time was not about the wine but the special time with my friends and family.

As of today, I am having unique tastes returning but I just made my favorite potato soup and I could not taste any of it. I still believe I have brain fog as I have memory issues now that I didn’t have prior to COVID. Just glad to have my health.

All historic articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage: PFNFinc.com. The Foundation is an Idaho-based, Family Foundation formed in 2017. 208 423 9036 for more information. (Do you have a topic for Healthcare Buzz? Would you like to tell your LONG COVID story? Send contact to daylee1@mindspring.com. Thanks!)