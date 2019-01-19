Unfortunately, scams continue to cause concerns and put us at risk of fraud. There are three that are pertinent in the area and require attention to prevent us from being victimized.
Taenia Hudson, senior services specialist/insurance coordinator for the Office on Aging at CSI, confirmed she continues to hear from seniors who are receiving scam calls as phone calls remain the No. 1 way scams occur.
Social Security calls
The caller is told their Social Security benefits are being suspended due to a breach or suspicious activity with their Social Security number. They are asked to verify their number and then the Social Security benefits will be reinstated. The caller ID will sometimes say the call is from Social Security, but it is a fake number. This is a scam.
Durable medical equipment
This is more complex but scary. Medicare only pays with a physician’s order. The scamming group faxes a form for a durable medical equipment brace. The physician is asked to sign the order for the back brace. (The patient does have a history of back problems.) The patient is shipped many braces, for which the scamming company bills Medicare and Medicare pays. Now the patient has many braces they do not want, did not need and did not ask for. They call the company to find out what has happened. The company tells them to return the braces but there is a reshelving fee. They request their credit card number. This is a scam.
IRS
In addition to these two, with tax season upon us we are again reminded regarding the ongoing IRS scam.
The IRS does not call regarding any tax situation. Ever. They will always send any tax information through the post office. It can be frightening to have the phone say it is the IRS, which the scamming companies have started doing, but the IRS never calls. This is a scam.
Continue to be diligent with these golden rules:
- Never give your credit card number over the phone to anyone you don’t know.
- Never answer a call from someone you don’t know. Caller identification is cheap compared to be defrauded by the scamming company.
- Report all potential scams directly to Federal Trade Commission (877-FTC-HELP) and/or Taenia at the Office on Aging (208 736-2122, ext. 2124). We have to “squeak” to help prevent further abuse.
At the March 16 Boot Camp at CSI’s Fine Arts building we will have current scams along with more hints on protecting yourself from being a victim. Come and join us. There is no cost, no pre-registration and all ages welcome.
