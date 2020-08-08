Health Care Buzz: Keep safe when reading your email

Per the Federal Trade Commission, as of June 30, consumers have submitted more than 115,000 reports of fraud related issues to COVID-19 resulting in reported losses of more than $74 million. Scammers follow the headlines to take advantage of current events including focusing on areas of highest vulnerability. Let’s take a look at a few and share good practice ideas.
Unemployment – Job OpportunitiesHave you been flooded with emails offering many job opportunities in your community? Watch carefully as they all include a “view” click function. Carefully read the email addresses prior to every clicking on anything in the body of the email as it may allow the potential scammer to get into your computer, phone, etc. When in doubt, do an internet search of the company’s name or email address name. Also look at the job opportunities they are advertising. Are they logical for your area?
Military Consumer Month – July 2020Scammers prey on fears of having a security clearance compromised, pose as debt collectors to pressure service members into paying phony debts with scammers offering to monitor the credit of those about to be deployed if the service member gives their personal information. Identify theft is a significant concern with active duty service members. A great reference: Military OneSource (militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/friends-extended-family/learn-the-warning-signs-of-military-scams).
Credit Score Center“Your credit score has been updated! Review your score fast!” Two links are included along with an ID number. Wow! How easy to check on your credit score, which impacts your personal finances and other aspects like loan interest rates. This may be especially challenging if your financial situation has changed with the COVID-19 impact. Be aware! Always read the email address (examples: Credit Score Center. Email address: weightloss@fatsecretsrevealed.com. Your 2020 Credit-Scores. Click here – FREE. Email address: support@penerith.com). As tempting as it may be to get a free updated credit score, by clicking or going to the link, your devise could now be compromised with the scammers having access to any personal information.
Golden rules:Never give your personal information to anyone.
Never click or go to a link unless you requested the information or reference from a trusted source.
Always read the email address and when in doubt, do a search for credibility.
Always report any fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. Be sure to sign up to get your free alerts or to file a complaint, go to ftc.gov/complaint or call 202-322-2222.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.