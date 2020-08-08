Health Care Buzz: Keep safe when reading your email

Credit Score Center“Your credit score has been updated! Review your score fast!” Two links are included along with an ID number. Wow! How easy to check on your credit score, which impacts your personal finances and other aspects like loan interest rates. This may be especially challenging if your financial situation has changed with the COVID-19 impact. Be aware! Always read the email address (examples: Credit Score Center. Email address: weightloss@fatsecretsrevealed.com. Your 2020 Credit-Scores. Click here – FREE. Email address: support@penerith.com). As tempting as it may be to get a free updated credit score, by clicking or going to the link, your devise could now be compromised with the scammers having access to any personal information.

Golden rules:Never give your personal information to anyone.

Never click or go to a link unless you requested the information or reference from a trusted source.

Always read the email address and when in doubt, do a search for credibility.

Always report any fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. Be sure to sign up to get your free alerts or to file a complaint, go to ftc.gov/complaint or call 202-322-2222.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

