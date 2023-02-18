Yes, it is winter and yes, it is historically flu or nasty cold season. During the worst of COVID-19, we had very little flu or cold as reported by the states’ health departments and the CDC. Why? We were a). wearing masks, b). having social distancing and c). staying away from crowds where infections can spread.

A normal flu year experiences about 60,000 deaths. But very low during the two previous years.

Now comes 2023 and we are seeing all three in our communities. Recently, when I was seeing my primary care provider who continues to provide guidance and symptom management for my Long COVID (1 yr anniversary Jan 19th – yuk), I had symptoms that could be any of the three. With my current health status, yes, I panicked a bit so it was time to test me for the flu and COVID. (Please be sure to get your free home COVID tests while the public health emergency is still in effect- thru May 11th. Unfortunately, all positive home tests have not been reported to the reporting agencies so the COVID cases have likely been significantly under reported).

We went thru the flu/negative and the COVID-19/negative testing which was good, I think? But I was still feeling horrible with major cough, sinus congestion and drainage into my throat. So yep, it was a nasty cold. Treatable with over-the-counter meds -but added to my Long COVID = zero fun.

After having this experience, I thought it would be helpful to identify the common symptoms of the three. The common cold, flu and COVID-19 all have similar symptoms. Knowing the signs of a cold, the flu and COVID-19 can help keep you and your loved ones safe. When in doubt – test! (Under the public health emergency and the Federal Government funding, the testing has had no cost. Unclear what will happen after the public health emergency ends on May 11,2023).

Common symptoms:

Cold: sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing and cough

Flu: Fever or chills, headache, muscle pain or body aches, feeling tired or weak, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, vomiting and diarrhea.

COVID: All the same symptom as the flu and add loss of taste or smell and significant fatigue.

How can you tell between the flu and COVID? Not everyone loses their sense of taste or smell.

Testing is the best way to know. The contagious nature of COVID is significant especially to the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. But as our Long COVID series has highlighted, COVID has multiple symptoms and each patient’s reaction is unique. Vaccinations are the best way to prevent or lessen the impacts of the flu or COVID. Hoping for a healthy remainder of 2023.

Note: If you would like to share your Long COVID story, please reach out to the below contact info. All your personal information will remain anonymous. Definitely appreciate your willingness to share.