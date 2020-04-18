Health Care Buzz: Idaho Exchange: What to do if you've lost your job and insurance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19. Coronavirus. Many remember significant events in their lives — marriage, birth of children/grandchildren, emotional and spiritual experiences — and then the dramatic events – Presidents John Kennedy & Ronald Regan being shot, the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and now, COVID-19. The impacts to our personal lives are significant.

As unemployment rises due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the loss of insurance is a secondary hit to many families. In March, we published a two-part Idaho Exchange/Marketplace series, highlighting of the use of this benefit. Due to the significant loss of jobs and insurance, we will now walk through the simple ways to access the exchange to apply for insurance and potentially qualify for tax credits with premiums due to loss of income.

With the passage of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), a new opportunity was created to explore insurance options outside of employer-sponsored plans. The health insurance marketplace (also referred to as the exchange) is a platform that offers insurance plans to individuals, families or small businesses. Let’s start and look at the Your Idaho Health webpage — yourhealthidaho.org — where all the initial screening occurs and where there is excellent reference material.