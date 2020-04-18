Health Care Buzz: Idaho Exchange: What to do if you've lost your job and insurance

COVID-19. Coronavirus. Many remember significant events in their lives — marriage, birth of children/grandchildren, emotional and spiritual experiences — and then the dramatic events – Presidents John Kennedy & Ronald Regan being shot, the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and now, COVID-19. The impacts to our personal lives are significant.
As unemployment rises due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the loss of insurance is a secondary hit to many families. In March, we published a two-part Idaho Exchange/Marketplace series, highlighting of the use of this benefit. Due to the significant loss of jobs and insurance, we will now walk through the simple ways to access the exchange to apply for insurance and potentially qualify for tax credits with premiums due to loss of income.
With the passage of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), a new opportunity was created to explore insurance options outside of employer-sponsored plans. The health insurance marketplace (also referred to as the exchange) is a platform that offers insurance plans to individuals, families or small businesses. Let’s start and look at the Your Idaho Health webpage — yourhealthidaho.org — where all the initial screening occurs and where there is excellent reference material.
Special Enrollment: Outside of the open enrollment period (November to Dec. 16 yearly), if you are experiencing a certain qualifying life event, you could be eligible for a special enrollment period, which allows individuals and families to enroll in health insurance coverage within 60 days from the event. Also, if you are already enrolled with Your Health Idaho, this special enrollment period would allow you to make changes to your existing insurance due to the event. This can be done anytime if one of the four qualifying life events occur: loss of job, birth or adoption, marriage or divorce, moving or special circumstances. As previously shared, get help through a certified insurance agent or an enrollment counselor (All are listed on the webpage).
There is also a COVID-19 footnote on the webpage: “Under the newly relaxed policy, a written statement explaining the loss of employer health benefit is the only documentation required to enroll. To request a Special Enrollment Period, complete the form at the bottom of this page.” It is a new, abbreviated process to expedite coverage under the exchange. You can also call 1-855-944-3246 with questions.
This is an extremely difficult time and knowing that this option is available through the state-sponsored exchange to offer insurance should be aggressively explored.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.