Health Care Buzz: Idaho Exchange: Special enrollment vs Medicaid expansion opportunities – Part 4

In part four of our Idaho Exchange/Marketplace series, we are continuing to share action-focused ideas to help with job loss/insurance loss or moving to a new area with no insurance. As unemployment rises due to the economic impact of COVID-19, the loss of insurance is a secondary hit to many families.
With the passage of the Affordable Care Act/ACA (aka Obamacare), a new opportunity was created to explore insurance options outside of employer-sponsored plans. The health insurance marketplace (also referred to as the exchange) is a platform that offers insurance plans to individuals, families or small businesses. As we look to Your Idaho Health webpage, where all the initial screening occurs plus is a place to find excellent reference material, we reached out to the local eligibility counselor – Family Health Services’ Yolanda Cabello, director of nursing services, for further clarity in specific situations.
Special Enrollment: Outside of the open enrollment period (November-Dec. 16 yearly), if you are experiencing a qualifying life event, you could be eligible for a special enrollment period, which allows individuals and families to enroll in health insurance coverage within 60 days from the event. With the public health emergency and the unemployment/loss of job as well as potentially moving to a new job opportunity – it is time to explore both the special enrollment and Medicaid expansion coverage.
Two life events where the Marketplace insurance option is available: Loss of job and moving.
The Enrollment Counselor at FHS clarified questions regarding job loss.
Q: If the employee has had their hours cut and does not feel they can still pay for their employer-sponsored insurance, can this qualify as a special enrollment event?
A: This is not a job loss. Although it is a significant financial situation, it does not qualify.
Q: If the employee was self-employed but had no insurance and has now filed for unemployment due to loss of business, does this qualify?
A: The employee did not have insurance initially. Therefore, this would not qualify under the special enrollment option.
Q: If the employee moved to a new job opportunity but the new job does not offer insurance, does this qualify as a life event so they can get insurance through the special enrollment option?
A: Yes, the employee did have a life event/moving that will allow them to get insurance through the special enrollment/Marketplace and possibly qualify for tax credits to help with premiums.
COVID-19 footnote on the webpage: “Under the newly relaxed policy, a written statement explaining the loss of employer health benefit is the only documentation required to enroll. To request a special enrollment period, complete the form at the bottom of this page.” It is a new, abbreviated process to expedite coverage under the Exchange. Call 1-855-944-3246 with questions and/or visit yourhealthidaho.org.
Medicaid Expansion
Another service where Family Health Services can assist is navigating through another option when someone is in the above situations: Medicaid expansion. Per FHS: “Medicaid Expansion is open all year long and for those individuals/family income decreases below 138% federal poverty guidelines, the whole household could qualify for Medicaid Expansion or CHIP (if there are children) as long as they fall under Medicaid qualifying guidelines such as a U.S. citizen, legal permanent resident of 5+ years and poverty guidelines.” The current 138% federal amount for coverage is $36,156 for a family of four.
In each of the above special enrollment examples, there could be help with health care coverage through Medicaid expansion. (Example: Significant loss of hours, can’t afford insurance premiums. Income may have fallen below $36,156. Time to explore Medicaid expansion.) Call 877-456-1233 or go to healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/Medical/Medicaid/tabid/12/default.asapx for more information through the Department of Health and Welfare.
This is an extremely difficult time and knowing there are counselors and resources to provide assistance to navigate this new environment is appreciated.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.
