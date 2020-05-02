Health Care Buzz: Idaho Exchange: Special enrollment vs Medicaid expansion opportunities – Part 4

Two life events where the Marketplace insurance option is available: Loss of job and moving.

The Enrollment Counselor at FHS clarified questions regarding job loss.

Q: If the employee has had their hours cut and does not feel they can still pay for their employer-sponsored insurance, can this qualify as a special enrollment event?

A: This is not a job loss. Although it is a significant financial situation, it does not qualify.

Q: If the employee was self-employed but had no insurance and has now filed for unemployment due to loss of business, does this qualify?

A: The employee did not have insurance initially. Therefore, this would not qualify under the special enrollment option.

Q: If the employee moved to a new job opportunity but the new job does not offer insurance, does this qualify as a life event so they can get insurance through the special enrollment option?

A: Yes, the employee did have a life event/moving that will allow them to get insurance through the special enrollment/Marketplace and possibly qualify for tax credits to help with premiums.