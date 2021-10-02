Health Care Buzz: How are hospitals paid for inpatients?

As more patients are being admitted to our hospitals due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, it is important to gain an understanding of the way all larger hospitals are paid. (If the hospital is under 25 beds/critical access hospitals, there are some unique methods to help them stay solvent, differing by insurance plan.)
After 43 years in health care reimbursement, the individual coverage for each insurance plan continues to be complex — especially to the patient. With hundreds of different insurance plans, including traditional Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, all commercial plans, VA and even worker’s compensation, there is definitely a need to understand the methodology behind how hospitals are paid.
Since 1980, traditional Medicare has stopped paying billed charges for inpatients and moved to a single, per stay flat payment. Other insurance plans have followed and for multiple years, most plans have been paying a single payment based on the patient’s course of treatment, regardless of billed charges. For any business this seems odd and begs the question, if a business submits a bill for services to different customers – do they all get to decide what the payment would be based on something besides charges? Welcome to health care!
To better understand this, let’s look at some real examples of an inpatient stay and how all the different insurance plans pay.
Ex) Traditional Medicare. 68-year-old admitted for simple pneumonia. He stays four days. The hospital submits the charges of $15,000. The diagnosis of pneumonia is submitted to Medicare where a pre-determined flat payment (referred to as a DRG) of $6,000 is allowed. The Medicare patient has an inpatient deductible of $1,484 deducted from the $6,000. The hospital’s total payment is $6,000, between Medicare’s flat payment and the patient’s deductible. The remaining $9,000 is “absorbed/written off” and billed to no one, per Medicare law. Hospitals on average receive about 40-45% of billed charges from traditional Medicare through the DRG flat payment.
Ex) Private insurance A. 58-year-old admitted with UTI/urinary tract infection. She stays three days. The hospital submits the charges of $7,900. The diagnosis of UTI is submitted where a DRG payment of $5,000 had been established through the contract between the hospital and private insurance for the UTI. The individual deductible of $2,000 is withheld from the $5,000 insurance payment. The hospital’s total payment is $5,000 with the remaining $2,900 absorbed/written off and billed to no one, per the contract. Hospitals on average receive about 60-65% of billed charges from commercial plans; however, there is great variation as there are hundreds of private plans.
Ex) Medicaid, the insurance plan of last resort, uses the same DRG methodology. There are many different managed Medicaid plans with each having their own formula for the actual payment amount. Hospitals on average receive about 30-35% of billed charges from Medicaid plans.
There are still a few insurance plans paying a percentage of billed charges for inpatient stays, but never full billed charges. Those days are long gone!
PS Be sure to reach out to learn more about the methodology for inpatient from your community hospitals as they are always your best source.
HOT UPDATE: We have a date for “The Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp””: Saturday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m. –12:30 p.m. CSI Fine Arts building. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. More to come but save the date! Our community outreach is back! Masks will be available. Fingers crossed for a healthy fall! Footnote: We will continue to closely monitor the Surge impacting our communities and all healthcare providers as we approach the November date.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.