Health Care Buzz: How are hospitals paid for inpatients?

As more patients are being admitted to our hospitals due to the surge of COVID-19 cases, it is important to gain an understanding of the way all larger hospitals are paid. (If the hospital is under 25 beds/critical access hospitals, there are some unique methods to help them stay solvent, differing by insurance plan.)

After 43 years in health care reimbursement, the individual coverage for each insurance plan continues to be complex — especially to the patient. With hundreds of different insurance plans, including traditional Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, all commercial plans, VA and even worker’s compensation, there is definitely a need to understand the methodology behind how hospitals are paid.

Since 1980, traditional Medicare has stopped paying billed charges for inpatients and moved to a single, per stay flat payment. Other insurance plans have followed and for multiple years, most plans have been paying a single payment based on the patient’s course of treatment, regardless of billed charges. For any business this seems odd and begs the question, if a business submits a bill for services to different customers – do they all get to decide what the payment would be based on something besides charges? Welcome to health care!