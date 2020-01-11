{{featured_button_text}}

Welcome to 2020! As we begin a new decade, the challenges of understandable healthcare issues will continue to be a major stress in our lives. The election cycle adds confusion when clarity is preferred. Most of us, however, don’t understand our health care benefits until we need them — whether it is worker’s compensation, commercial, liability, traditional Medicare or Medicare Advantage.

As each employer has their yearly renewal, the plans change as premiums are addressed which can result in higher deductibles and out of pocket expenses. Alternative plans, such as a health savings account, are discussed, but the question should be asked: “What does this really mean to the patient?” As we tackle fun topics for 2020, we will continue to address the “how this works” and “what does this mean” for many issues within healthcare. Stay tuned! We won’t be bored.

New community outreach boot camps

The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation is thrilled to announce a second boot camp program beginning in 2020! It is all about our veterans.

The first 2020 Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options – Turning 65 Boot Camp will be held 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building.

Topics will include the overview of veterans’ health care benefits, new program updates, a case study of real situations who is the primary payer, Medicare 101, community outreach programs plus Veteran Advocacy groups.

Health care experts will share their expertise at the 2020 Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp from 8 a.m. to noon at the CSI Fines Arts Building. Programs are free, and all ages are welcome.

All class material will be posted on PFNFinc.com prior to each boot camp.

Hope to see you there!

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. All historic articles and training material are available on the foundation’s webpage: PFNFinc.com. The foundation is an Idaho-based, family foundation formed in 2017. Call 208-423-9036 for more information. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Send it to daylee1@mindspring.com.

