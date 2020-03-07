Health Care Buzz: Glossary: What is 'Your Health Idaho' marketplace exchange? Part 1

With the passage of the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare), a new opportunity was created for individuals to explore insurance options. The health insurance marketplace (also referred to as the exchange) is a platform that offers insurance plans to individuals, families or small businesses.
The ACA established a marketplace as a means to achieve maximum compliance with the mandate for all Americans to carry some form of health insurance. (The individual mandate was reversed in 2017 but the marketplace remains as part of the ACA.)
In this two-part series, we will introduce Your Health Idaho and outline the application process, including the tax-credit, cost-sharing option and, in part two, outline the many uses of the exchange/marketplace.
Let’s start and look at the Your Idaho Health webpage, where all the initial screening occurs plus excellent reference material.
- Who can apply? Any U.S. citizen or national. If a non-citizen, you must be lawfully present in the U.S. for the entire time you plan to have health coverage. You must live in the U.S. and have a primary residence in Idaho. You must be considered a resident of the U.S. and Idaho for tax purposes.
- When can I actually enroll? Open enrollment for each year is Nov. 1 to Dec. 16. During that time, you can change private insurance plans and enroll for the first time.
- Do I qualify for any cost-savings or tax credit? Will I have to pay the full insurance premium or can I get assistance with my monthly insurance premium and/or out of pocket expense when I use my insurance? Using the Your Health Idaho webpage, it is simple to practice to determine if you (single coverage) or your household/spouse and/or others could qualify for assistance. To get a snapshot of potential assistance, enter your income or your household income and the results will display.
Example: Enter $55,000 household income for self and spouse. Two entries come up: A) Lower monthly premiums through estimated tax-credit of $1,087 toward your monthly insurance premium. This will be deducted from the total monthly insurance premium in the silver plans. B) Lower-out-of-pocket costs: Based on the household income you may qualify for cost-sharing reductions. These will reduce the coinsurance, copays and deductibles you pay.
- What types of coverage are available? A search of the insurance companies selling on the exchange (example: Blue Cross, Select Health, Mountain Health Co-Op & Pacific Source) and their premiums grouped under gold, silver or bronze plan choices with associated coverage and costs is done by entering your ZIP code.
- What is a special enrollment period? Currently the open enrollment period is closed, so to enroll you would have to wait until Nov. 1. However, if you experience a qualifying life event, like moving or having a baby or a job loss, you could be eligible for a special enrollment period, which allows individuals and families to enroll. If you believe you have this type of event, you have 60 days from the date of your event to complete the documentation requirements at yourhealthidaho.org or call 1-855-944-3246.
When in doubt, contact your favorite insurance agent who is compensated for providing guidance and assisting with signing you up for coverage.
Part two will outline the multiple uses of the marketplace. This is exciting as prior to the ACA, these types of options were not available.
New community outreach bootcamp
The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation is thrilled to announce a second boot camp program beginning in 2020! It is all about our veterans!
The first 2020 Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options – Turning 65 Boot Camp will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center. There will be seven speakers. All ages are welcome at the free event.
All class material will be posted on PFNFinc.com prior to each boot camp.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.