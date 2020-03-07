Health Care Buzz: Glossary: What is 'Your Health Idaho' marketplace exchange? Part 1

Part two will outline the multiple uses of the marketplace. This is exciting as prior to the ACA, these types of options were not available.

New community outreach bootcamp

The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation is thrilled to announce a second boot camp program beginning in 2020! It is all about our veterans!

The first 2020 Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options – Turning 65 Boot Camp will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center. There will be seven speakers. All ages are welcome at the free event.

All class material will be posted on PFNFinc.com prior to each boot camp.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

