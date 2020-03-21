Health Care Buzz: Glossary: What is 'Your Health Idaho' marketplace exchange? Part 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

What are some of the opportunities to use insurance through the exchange?

1) Medicare coverage begins at age 65. The worker retires at 62 with full retirement benefits from their employer. What should be done about insurance? Options: Most employers offer COBRA Continued Coverage — an option to continue having employer-sponsored insurance but with the full monthly premium payable by the retiree. Or explore coverage through the marketplace for major medical coverage until age 65 with potential financial assistance.

2) The worker retires at 66 and signs up for Medicare. However, the spouse was previously covered by the worker’s employer-sponsored insurance. The spouse should look to the marketplace for insurance options as an individual.

3) Independent contractors (such as construction, consultants), individual professionals (such as electricians, CPAs), or part-time or full-time workers with no insurance through their employer or entrepreneurs starting a new business or a new career path: Look to the marketplace for insurance coverage with the potential for financial assistance as appropriate.

4) Recently laid off or without a job: The marketplace is definitely an option under the special enrollment period or through the general enrollment period, Nov. 1-Dec. 16 yearly.

Questions? Call 1-855-944-3246.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0