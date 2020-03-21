Health Care Buzz: Glossary: What is 'Your Health Idaho' marketplace exchange? Part 2

In part one of this two-part series, we discussed the new opportunity that was created to explore insurance options through the Affordable Care Act. The health insurance marketplace (also referred to as the exchange) is a platform that offers insurance plans to individuals, families or small businesses. The Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) of 2010 established a marketplace as a means to achieve maximum compliance with the mandate for all Americans to carry some form of health insurance. (The individual mandate was reversed in 2018 but the marketplace remains as part of the ACA.)
Let’s learn more about the history of the marketplace in Idaho plus potential uses for residents.
Your Health Idaho, a state-based marketplace, has a mission to “maintain maximum control of Idaho’s health insurance marketplace at minimal costs to its citizens.” By going to yourhealthidaho.org, residents can learn about the options available, insurance agents who are trained to provide education on plan purchases, enrollment counselors in your area and other tools. When using the webpage, select “Find Help,” input your ZIP code and get a list of trained insurance agents and/or enrollment counselors in your area.
Executive Director Pat Kelly shared the state’s success stories in having the lowest operating costs of any state-based exchange, with more than 89,000 Idahoans enrolled in 2020, 75% renewed 2019 coverage and 25% are new customers. Additionally, more than 80% of enrolled Idahoans qualify for a tax credit. There is great information in their annual reports from 2013-2019.
You have free articles remaining.
What are some of the opportunities to use insurance through the exchange?
1) Medicare coverage begins at age 65. The worker retires at 62 with full retirement benefits from their employer. What should be done about insurance? Options: Most employers offer COBRA Continued Coverage — an option to continue having employer-sponsored insurance but with the full monthly premium payable by the retiree. Or explore coverage through the marketplace for major medical coverage until age 65 with potential financial assistance.
2) The worker retires at 66 and signs up for Medicare. However, the spouse was previously covered by the worker’s employer-sponsored insurance. The spouse should look to the marketplace for insurance options as an individual.
3) Independent contractors (such as construction, consultants), individual professionals (such as electricians, CPAs), or part-time or full-time workers with no insurance through their employer or entrepreneurs starting a new business or a new career path: Look to the marketplace for insurance coverage with the potential for financial assistance as appropriate.
4) Recently laid off or without a job: The marketplace is definitely an option under the special enrollment period or through the general enrollment period, Nov. 1-Dec. 16 yearly.
Questions? Call 1-855-944-3246.
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.