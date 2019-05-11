In part one of our two-part series on working past Medicare’s health care coverage age of 65, we outlined the rules for determining primary insurance/primary payer. Medicare is secondary in numerous situations, such as when the spouse is still working and covering a retired Medicare-age patient.
In part two, we will outline choices, as turning 65 while still working opens up multiple selection processes.
Step 1: Approximately six months prior to turning 65, expect to receive multiple communications as the below groups may not know if you are retiring or not.
A) Medicare Advantage plans: Commercial insurance plans that have contracts to sell Medicare Advantage plans, which is Part C under traditional Medicare (more on that later).
B) Your current employer, if the commercial insurance plan they are offering also sells Medicare Advantage/Part C. The majority of the plans will automatically move you to their Medicare Advantage plan unless you opt out. Read the communications closely. (Example: Employer A offers commercial insurance through insurance company A. Insurance company A also sells Medicare Advantage/MA Insurance/ Part C. Unless you tell them you do not want to be automatically moved to the MA plan, it will happen. (If you are not retiring, you should still stay informed.) Always talk to your employer’s insurance administrator for clarity on the commercial/Medicare Advantage option.
C) Medicare Supplemental insurance plans, which are commercial insurance plans selling a supplement to traditional Medicare. There are different options with different coverage, but most cover the out of pocket that is due after traditional Medicare pays. There is monthly supplemental insurance premium due.
Step 2: Now you have the basics to help decide: Do I keep my current commercial insurance while I continue to work? Part A/Traditional Medicare covers inpatient hospital and skilled nursing home days. There is no monthly premium due. Why not sign up? For pharmacy/Part D, outpatient services and physician services/Part B, it’s time to do a spreadsheet and assess:
What are you currently paying in monthly premiums under your commercial plan?
What is the out of pocket costs with your commercial plan? Do you have a high deductible?
What is the cost of drugs with the commercial plan?
What is the co-payment for doctor appointments? What is the percentage due after you meet your deductible? 80/20? 70/30?
Step 3: Now use Medicare’s website (CMS.gov) and/or th Medicare & You booklet, which is free through different resources, including Medicare’s webpage, SHIBA, the Office on Aging and Social Security Administration. (During our free twice-yearly bootcamps, we also have these available.)
If you have a high deductible plan, complete the spreadsheet in every area: inpatient, outpatient, doctor, drugs. Compare the monthly premiums against the traditional Medicare monthly premiums and out of pocket amount due.
If you have no insurance (retired prior to 65 or self employed with less than 20 employees), aggressively look at Medicare A/inpatient, B/outpatient and physician and D/drug coverage. This will become your primary insurance with monthly premiums for Traditional Medicare.
The journey of preparing to turn 65 and working or if you have a spouse working requires some careful planning. Continue to assess options beyond age 65 with the cost of commercial insurance premiums and out of pocket against Medicare. It takes diligence and yes, you won’t be bored.
Homework assignment: Do an internet search for ‘Working Aged” options under Medicare and continue to clarify your choices.
