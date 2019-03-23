Population health. Value-based. Chargemaster. Portal. Convergence. Out of network. Surprise bills. Health savings accounts. High deductible plans. Working after 65 means working aged. Any idea what these and many other health care terms mean?
It is very difficult to become an engaged patient if we don’t understand the basic concepts and words — some new, some old — that are being used within the conversation.
Health Care Buzz will be providing operational, patient-focused education on these terms and more with a goal of reducing the stress factor through easy to follow education. Yes, health care can be complex, but it is teachable. We will do this through a new series called “Glossary of Terms,” kicking off with “Interoperability.”
In health information technology, ‘interoperability’ means that information is able to be exchanged securely between different systems without special effort from the user, according to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT.
In most health care settings different doctors use their own/different electronic record documentation systems. Different hospitals use their own/different electronic record documentation systems. Home health, hospice, durable medical equipment, oxygen companies, pharmacies and skilled nursing facilities also all use their own or different electronic record systems.
So the challenge is that we all want our electronic medical history to be safe and secure from hacking or accidentally sharing through digital access. How does each health care provider build firewalls and have security and yet allow all health care providers to have access plus post their individual updates using their own, unique electronic records?
And what about the patients who want to see their electronic records all under one access in one format? What if we, the patients, want it on our smart watches or phones or tablets or laptops? How can that happen and have all our electronic information safe on our own devices?
In part two, we will walk through some federal/Medicare upcoming mandates while we walk through real examples. The digital record holds excellent patient-specific historical and current information for all healthcare providers to see — but how?
