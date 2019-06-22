In part one of this two-part series, we explained some important terminology when getting estimates for procedures. We spoke to the need to stay in-network that will likely result in a reduced out-of-pocket amount due — the difference between billed charges and the insurance contracted/allowed amount.
Each CPT code, a code that describes the type of outpatient service you are receiving, will have an allowed/contracted amount that will likely be different for each in-network provider. We walked you through an example of how to become an engaged consumer. Yet confusion remains as it is very difficult, if not impossible, to get the allowed /contracted amount from the provider who refers you to your insurance who refers you back to the provider. The subscriber is left with limited real out-of-pocket information.
Let’s learn how to read the explanation of benefits from the insurance that includes the key elements of what is owed. Example: Doctor’s office visit 99214/CPT code — these columns are on most EOBs for each procedure/visit/CPT code:
Amount billed — $191
Amount not covered — $56, absorbed by the healthcare provider, not billed to anyone
Your discounted rate — $135, contracted rate for this visit/CPT code
Amount insurance paid — $95
What you owe — $40 co-payment
Let’s do the math: $191 minus $56 which is the amount that was absorbed leaving the amount that is your discounted rate of $135. Your plan has a co-pay for each primary care visit of $40. Your insurance pays the difference between $135 and $40 which is $95. The total payment to your doctor is $135.
Each insurance plan is unique with a) different co-payments for primary care and specialists, b) what was contracted between the insurance and the healthcare provider and c) what is left for the insurance plan to pay. The previous example is for a simple doctor’s office visit.
Golden rule: Always read the columns carefully, do the math and ensure the payment matches the insurance plan you purchased, either individually or through your employer. Don’t be embarrassed to say “I don’t understand this.” Call your healthcare provider and/or your insurance plan.
Nationally, the potential executive order will require greater price transparency across many areas of the healthcare industry. One key area — give patients their total cost of care up front and require insurers to publish the rates they negotiate with healthcare providers. With the rising healthcare costs, especially the high deductibles and out-of-pocket costs to patients, this is getting plenty of attention from all areas. Stay informed and continue in your quest to be a highly engaged healthcare consumer.
Homework assignment: Do an internet search regarding President Trump’s potential executive order on greater-price transparency across a broad area of the healthcare industry.
All historic articles and training material are available at PFNFinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.