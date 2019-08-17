In an initial two-part series in June, we explained some important terminology for getting estimates for procedures. We spoke to the need to stay in-network, which will likely result in a reduced out-of-pocket amount due — the difference between billed charges and the insurance contracted/allowed amount.
Now, let’s talk about the rest of the story as the insurance payment has been received as well as the statement from the health care providers. It’s time to learn how to translate all the preliminary work on requesting an estimate for the MRI procedure to the actual billed charges to the amount the insurance allowed for the MRI, plus the physician charges that are in addition to the actual MRI procedure.
Let’s look at how to read the explanation of benefits (EOB) from the insurance company and compare it against the healthcare provider’s statement.
Steps to understanding:
- Lay out the health care provider’s detail statement. Do not accept a “summary statement” as it will not include the detail of charges. As with any business, an engaged consumer needs to understand the detail charges and payments to ensure the amount owed is correct.
- Compare the insurance payment with its detail against the detail statement from the health care provider. Each line should align with a line-by-line comparison. The payment from the insurance company has a document called the explanation of benefits (EOB).
- Columns on the EOB will outline: a) amount billed by provider — total billed amount b) amount not covered — this is the difference between the in-network contracted amount and the billed charges (BIG DEAL), c) your discounted amount — this is the amount that you
owe after the billed charges are reduced by the amount not covered, d) amount we owe — this is the amount the insurance company paid, e) applied to your deductible — this is the amount that is applied to your yearly deductible. If it is the first health care bill or the first of your health care “year’,” it may reflect all the approved amount, f) what you owe — this is the amount that is owed after the redu
- ction between billed charges and the contracted/insurance allowable.
Final chapter in this MRI example:
The patient was given an estimate of billed charges for the MRI procedure of $2,200. The actual charges on the detail statement were $2,185. However, the contracted/insurance allowable amount for an in-network provider was actually $1,312. Therefore, the amount you owe is $1,312, not $2,200. The difference between billed charges and the insurance payment of $888 is absorbed by the provider.
Understanding how to request and receive the contracted amount/insurance allowable is very important with high deductibles. The $1,312 is paid by the patient and applied to their deductible. A smart shopper is asking every health care provider: What is the insurance allowable/contracted amount for this procedure? Not just what are the charges. Between the insurance plan and the health care provider, this should be known and shared, per each patient request as it will directly impact their amount owed.
Homework assignment: Do an internet search regarding President Trump’s executive order on greater-price transparency across a broad area of the healthcare industry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.