Recently, hospitals were mandated to post their charge masters. This is an electronic dictionary where all charges for individual services are kept. A subsequent conversation followed regarding why this may be confusing as “charges don’t matter as the insurance plans pay differently.” If you aren’t entrenched within the health care world, most of the above is illogical.
After 40 years in health care — working 20 years as the director of revenue and reimbursement at Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, and the last 20 years as the owner/president of AR Systems Inc, a national auditing and training company — I still have to take it slow to avoid getting lost in this maze of words. Let’s tackle this while guiding you on identifying pricing options when doing due diligence with your next health care expense.
The best way to teach this is through a case study with a real example: An outpatient MRI.
1) The patient/consumer/insurance subscriber has a need for an MRI of the shoulder. There is a CPT code that will be necessary. The ordering physician will know the code and can provide assistance.
2) The patient has a high deductible, $2500, so pricing is important as the majority, if not all, of the expense for the MRI will be paid out of pocket. (The deductible must be met first before the insurance plan will pay any portion of the health care bill.)
3) He or she identifies all providers — both hospitals and free-standing imaging centers — in the region. For purposes of this example, let’s look within a 2-hour radius.
4) Highly important: The patient asks each provider to call their insurance company and see if they are in the company’s network.
5) What is a network and why does it matter? This is where an insurance plan has entered into a contractual agreement with the provider. The provider and insurance plan negotiate payment, which can be less than billed charges. Each insurance plan has their own “allowable” amount for each CPT code.
6) To get the in-network rate, the patient/consumer must only go to the in-network providers.
7) The patient then starts the pricing search to ensure the out-of-pocket amount that will be due is well understood.
8) When calling to get pricing, as the billed charges is rarely the insurance plan’s in-network allowable, ask for both: Billed charges and what your insurance company’s allowable is? It may be more difficult to get as the provider may refer you to the insurance plan and the insurance plan may refer you to the provider. This can be highly frustrating as you may not get it.
9) The patient/consumer will owe the insurance plan’s allowable, not the billed charges.
10) Whether the quoted price is $1,800 to $2,500 for the CPT code for the MRI, the amount due by the patient is the allowable, which is different for each health care provider.
11) The difference between the billed amount and the insurance-specific allowed amount must be absorbed by the in-network health care provider. It is billed to no one.
Walk through this slowly the next time you are in need of an outpatient procedure. Create a spreadsheet of all pricing for the CPT code and learn how each allowable works. Become a highly engaged consumer, both for your care and the pricing/payment system.
Next week we will look at the insurance plan’s explanation of benefits where this allowable is identified, plus potential new national transparency guidance. More darn fun!
Homework assignment: Do an internet search regarding President Trump’s potential executive order on greater-price transparency across a broad area of the health care industry.
