Health Care Buzz: Funding for COVID testing and subsequent bills

With Congress in a deadlock on new funding for the ongoing testing, treating and vaccination administration costs, patients will now find they have a new bill for testing and possible other new costs.

If the patient had no insurance, there were funds included in the initial federal funding to help pay a percentage of those costs, usually at the state Medicaid rate. Without new funding, these accounts will go unpaid and the full balance will revert to the patient.

If the patient did have insurance, many of the insurance plans were not imposing the out-of-pocket deductible or co-insurance during the past two years.

However, we are beginning to see many of the plans begin to announce they will discontinue this service and patients will begin to see balances for COVID related services. Absolutely check with your health insurance and ask specifically about this waiver.

Additionally, if you don’t have any insurance, check with your healthcare provider regarding the status of the COVID-related funds that are no longer available due to lack of federal funding. (Referred to as HRSA/Health Resources & Services Administration Assistance Fund-stopped accepting applications due to lack of sufficient funds as of March 22n for testing and treatment and as of April 5th for vaccine administration.)

Social Security Matters

Be sure to check out Social Security Administration/SSA.gov as it has a toolbox of important, easy to follow fact sheets. Recent examples: “New statement fact sheet for people with limited earnings. 4-28-22.” Or “Building a better SSA.gov 4-18-22.” SSA has re-designed their webpage with easier to access information. Sign up: subscription.service@subscriptions.ssa.gov.

Also by setting up your own mysocialsecurity.gov account, you can see your earnings history along with the projected monthly payment once you are eligible -at full retirement age or prior with penalties.

2022 Medicare Deductibles

Yearly, traditional Medicare deductibles for Part A/inpatient hospital and Part B/outpatient care areas are updated yearly, effective Jan. Part A is due once and then if the patient is re-admitted after 60 days/a benefit period, a 2nd deductible is due. 2022 Part A is $1,556. This is an increase of $72 from $1,484/2021. Part B ‘s yearly deductible is applied against all the outpatient services until the $233 deductible is met. Then the average 20% coinsurance is applied against all subsequent allowed amounts. 2022 Part B is $233. This is an increase of $30 from $203/2021.

Medicare Advantage’s/MA deductibles are based on the package being sold. Examples for inpatient could be a per day rate with the total of per day not to exceed the Traditional Medicare deductible. EX) Patient was in the hospital for 4 days. Daily deductible was $431 x 4 days = $1293. Traditional Medicare’s deductible is the same amount, regardless of how long of an inpatient stay. EX) Same 4 day stay. Inpatient deductible $1,556.

Medicare Advantage’s outpatient deductible is again based on the plan’s package. Some are offering $0 deductibles; others $50 and upward. When using the outpatient service, the amount due it also based on the individual MA’s package of benefits. Carefully assess each MA plan and assess against the traditional Medicare out-of-pocket costs.

It is different yearly.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

