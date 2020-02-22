Health Care Buzz: Fraud alerts and credit freezes

Many trusting adults find themselves being tested with feeling that their identity is a risk. We may have answered an unknown number and started answering questions as the caller said there were unclaimed funds or that your credit card was breached or — the most frightening — your Social Security benefits are at risk unless you provide detailed information to get your funds restarted. What to do?
The Federal Trade Commission has issued some great guidelines and informational tools to help with two tools: fraud alerts and credit freezes
Fraud alert: This new alert makes companies verify your identify before granting new credit in your name. Usually this means calling you to check if you are really trying to open a new account. Placing a fraud alert is easy. Contact one of the three credit reporting agencies — Equifax, Experian, TransUnion. Any one of them must notify the other two. A fraud alert is free and lasts one year.
Credit freeze: This limits access to your credit report so no one, including you, can open new accounts until the freeze is lifted. To be fully protected, you must place a freeze with each of the three credit reporting agencies. A credit freeze is free and lasts until you lift it.
If you feel threatened or that you accidentally gave information that could be used to steal your identify, act rapidly. However, remember the golden rule that will help reduce the risk: Never answer a number you do not know. They can leave a message if it is important.
Also remember: Never give any personal information. And Social Security Administration will never call you. Yep, they use the mail service to communicate (unless they are returning your call).
Email addresses look ‘official’
In previous Health Care Buzz articles, we shared tools to help identify email scams. One of the most common is to watch for email addresses that were obviously bogus, such as earthlinkpizzafood. com.
However, in recent months, the scammers are getting much better at mirroring the actual email address of the company, so now we need to look deeper into the body of the email.
Example: Internet provider notice with accurate email address. Received each day for three days that the account was going to be suspended if you don’t “click here and make a payment.” Except the amount that was due was changing and none of the three amounts were correct. What to do? NEVER click on the link. Call your internet provider and report the emails. But this is one more step in the scammer’s fear tactics.
New community outreach bootcamp
The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation is thrilled to announce a second boot camp program beginning in 2020! It is all about our veterans!
The first 2020 Veterans Health Insurance Benefit Options – Turning 65 Boot Camp will be 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center. There will be seven speakers. All ages are welcome at the free event.
We will be adding this dynamic health care boot camp to our existing camp:
The first 2020 Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp will be 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the CSI Fine Arts Center.
Ten local health care experts will share their expertise with the community for free. All ages welcome.
All class material will be posted on PFNFinc.com prior to each boot camp.
Hope to see you there!
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.