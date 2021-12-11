Health Care Buzz: FAQ: What is Your Health Idaho? Marketplace? Exchange?

Do you or someone you know not have commercial insurance? It can be easy to get it in Idaho right now.

With the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA or Obamacare), a new opportunity was created for individuals to explore insurance options. The health insurance marketplace (also referred to as the exchange) is a platform that offers insurance plans to individuals, families or small businesses.

The Affordable Care Act of 2010 established a marketplace as a means to achieve maximum compliance with the mandate for all Americans to carry some form of health insurance. (The individual mandate was reversed in 2017, but the marketplace remains as part of the ACA.)

Let’s introduce you to Your Health Idaho and outline the application process, including the tax-credit, cost-sharing option. Let’s start and look at the Your Idaho Health webpage —yourhealthidaho.org — where all the initial screening occurs plus it’s where you can find excellent reference material.

(You can also get an overview reference at healthcare.gov-guide/quick-guide/dates-and-deadlines)

Who can apply? U.S. citizen or nationals. If a non-citizen, you must be lawfully present in the U.S. for the entire time you plan to have health coverage. You must live in the U.S. and have a primary residence of Idaho. You must be considered a resident of the U.S. and Idaho for tax purposes.

When can I actually enroll/open enrollment? Open enrollment for each year is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. During that time, you can change private insurance plans and/or enroll for the first time.

Do I qualify for any cost-savings and tax-credits? Will I have to pay the full insurance premium or can I get assistance with my monthly insurance premium and/or out of pocket expense when I use my insurance? Using the Your Health Idaho webpage, it is simple to “practice” to determine if you/single coverage or your household/spouse and/or others could qualify for assistance. To get a snapshot of potential assistance, enter your income or your household income and the results will display. (Example: Enter $55,000 household income for self and spouse. Two entries come up: A) Lower monthly premiums through an estimated tax-credit of $1,087 toward your monthly insurance premium. This will be deducted from the total monthly insurance premium in the silver plans. B) Lower-out-of-pocket costs – based on the household income you may qualify for cost-sharing reductions. These will reduce the coinsurance, copays, and deductibles you pay.

What types of coverage are available? A search of the insurance companies selling on the exchange (Blue Cross, Select Health, Mountain Health Co-Op & Pacific Source) and their premiums grouped under gold, silver or bronze plan choices with associated coverage and costs is done by entering your ZIP code.

What is a special enrollment period? Currently the open enrollment period is open. However, if you experience a qualifying life event — like moving or having a baby or a job loss — you could be eligible for a special enrollment period, which allows individuals and families to enroll. If you believe you have this type of event, you have 60 days from the date of your event to complete the documentation requirements on line at yourhealthidaho.org. Or call 1-855-944-3246.

When in doubt, contact your favorite insurance agent who is compensated for providing guidance and assisting with signing you up for coverage. When looking at the webpage, check out the navigators as they are groups who have signed up to provide guidance. Be sure to act as there is plenty of help to get insurance as an individual, recently retired /prior to Medicare age, or changes in employment.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

