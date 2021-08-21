Health Care Buzz: Email scams continue: identify theft

Norton renewal – order confirmation

This scam advises that your annual maintenance contract is set to expire on a given date.

$369 will be automatically deducted as your account is set to auto renew. An outline of your “credit card” information is included but gives you an 866 helpline number. If you want to dispute this billing info, write up or call us. Email address: Anntho2417@gmail.com. Nope, do you even have Norton security? Scam.

USA-Lottery – congratulations, you have won

Unfortunately, these continue to offer winnings and all you have to do is click on the attachment that has the instructions for how to redeem them. Email address: alduaioceruto@alice.it Sorry, but it is a scam.

Social Security Administration on each piece of mail

In addition to the email scams, the SSA continues to alert Social Security participants through an alert posted on the back of each envelop received.