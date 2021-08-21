Health Care Buzz: Email scams continue: identify theft

As we continue to monitor at risk email scams, a new batch seems to be more sophisticated and targeting specific items. Let’s look at the newest attacks to steal your identity and yes, they look very legitimate. (If it looks too good to be true, it is likely a scam.)
COVID-19 treatment study volunteers
Bold announcement that local doctors are looking for volunteers who have tested positive or who feel sick. Those who qualify may receive payment up to $1,200, varies by study with no-cost study related care from a local doctor. Click “Get Started Now.” Email address: Clinical research affiliate partner info@efrot.choseenwars.com.
Warning as this type of research is usually in a controlled environment, not through a questionable email and with the offering of $1,200. With the ongoing fear from COVID, it is too easy to steal your identify through this scam. Nope!
Docu-Sign
You have received a notification of a DocuSign invoice. This message holds secure information. Please review and sign this invoice. Email address: Acvuopi@drimalasflowers.com.
Wow! This scam gives the appearance of a document that needs your signature to process. Who is it from? Never click without knowing as it will allow access while potentially stealing personal information.
Norton renewal – order confirmation
This scam advises that your annual maintenance contract is set to expire on a given date.
$369 will be automatically deducted as your account is set to auto renew. An outline of your “credit card” information is included but gives you an 866 helpline number. If you want to dispute this billing info, write up or call us. Email address: Anntho2417@gmail.com. Nope, do you even have Norton security? Scam.
USA-Lottery – congratulations, you have won
Unfortunately, these continue to offer winnings and all you have to do is click on the attachment that has the instructions for how to redeem them. Email address: alduaioceruto@alice.it Sorry, but it is a scam.
Social Security Administration on each piece of mail
In addition to the email scams, the SSA continues to alert Social Security participants through an alert posted on the back of each envelop received.
“Scam Alert! Scammers are pretending to be government employees. They may threaten you and may demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or other legal action. Do not be fooled! If you receive a suspicious call: 1) Hang up! 2) Do not give them money or personal information 3) Report the scam at OIG.SSA.GOV.”
Golden rules remain as important as alwaysNever give your personal information to anyone you don’t know and trust.
Never click or go to a link unless you requested the information or reference from a trusted source.
Never return a call or answer a call from an unknown number.
Always read the email address and when in doubt, do a search for credibility.
Always report any fraud to the Federal Trade Commission. Be sure to sign up to get your free alerts or to file a complaint, go to ftc.gov/complaint or call 202-322-2222.
HOT UPDATE: We have a date for “The Medicare 101, Social Security Benefits and Assistance for Senior Boot Camp.” Saturday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts building. All the fun related topics will be included and open to all ages. More to come but save the date! Our community outreach is back! Masks will be available. Fingers crossed for a healthy fall!
Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.