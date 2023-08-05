We continue to hear of many different scams targeting seniors — from text messages to phone calls, to threats of losing their Social Security monthly payments to continued nuisance contacts.

The Office of Inspector General works together with the Social Security Administration to protect you from scams that use Social Security as “bait.” Section 1140 of the Social Security Act allows the OIG to impose penalties against anyone who engages in misleading SS-related advertising or imposter communications.

For example, the OIG will impose penalties against anyone who does the following:

Mails misleading solicitations that appear to be from or otherwise authorized by Social Security.

Operates an imposter internet website or social media account designated to look official as though it belongs to or is authorized by SS.

Sends emails or text messages or makes telephone calls claiming to be from SS.

Sells Social Security’s free forms, applications, and publications without Social Security’s written approval.

Charges a fee for a service that SS provides free of charge without providing a clearly visible notice that Social Security provides the service for free. (Note: Upon turning 65, I was sent many “Social Security-like” emails regarding the required forms to complete. They would provide the form and help get it processed — all for a fee. Didn’t know any better ... lesson learned.)

If you receive a misleading or suspicious Social Security-related advertisement or imposter communications, please let the OIG know immediately. Try to capture as much information about the communication as you can.

Here’s what you can do, as per the OIG’s directive:

For suspicious websites or social media accounts, take a screenshot of the page. Please note the website address or social media link and how you came across it.

For emails and text messages, please capture the entire message and any message links. (Note: Never, ever click on any link that is not a known, trusted, link. Never…)

For U.S. mail solicitation, please retain the complete communication, including the outside of the envelope and all inserts.

For telephone solicitation, please note the caller identification phone number and any company name or call back number that the caller or recorded message provides.

You can help stop misleading advertising and communication by reporting potential scams to the Office of Inspector General. Please call the office’s fraud hotline at 800-269-0271. Please share this information with family and friends and help spread the word on social media.