Health Care Buzz: Do scammers ever take a break?

Do scammers ever take a break?

The quick answer is unfortunately, no. There are just too many ways to steal identity — from creating fear or by offering rewards. Let’s look at some email scams and how sophisticated they have become. In addition, the Federal Trade Commission has issued a special alert along with identifying the top frauds of 2021.

Email scams continue

Package delivery, credit card payment or problems with your package. Over the past two years, there has been a spike in online ordering and thus, opportunity for scammers to develop ongoing focused attacks.

Example: FedEx: “Your package from fedex.com is scheduled for delivery on 2-28-22. Unfortunately we were unable to complete the delivery of your package yesterday. We made a delivery attempt at 10-01-2021. Don’t wait until the next business day.” Shipment details are listed in the body of the email with tracking number and instructions to update. This scam is hard as you may be expecting a package from a pending order. But look at the email before doing you click to update information”: jacobluiz185@outlook.com. SCAM.

Example: DHL: The scheduled delivery of your package has changed. (Read attached file details) Read the complete email as is DHL even available in your community? Another way to confirm – google: Is DHL a scam? Yes.

Example: Microsoft invoice for one-year renewal but it is an auto renewal. However, if you want to discontinue or upgrade, call the below number. SCAM as email address is vdhruuwkaofba778@gmail.com.

Example: Renewal of your internet provider/name included. “Unfortunately. We were unable to charge your credit card ending in ***. Follow instructions. Below.“ The key is to evaluate the sentence structure and grammar. Plus SCAM with email address: ihab.chouman@ariontravels.com

Federal Trade Commission: Nope, the FTC isn’t emailing you asking for money or information.

From the FTC: The FTC will not email, call, text or message you to ask for money or information.

The FTC does not give awards or funds related to COVID-19.

Only scammers will demand payment by gift card, cryptocurrency or money transfers. Report all attempts to the FTC.

The top frauds of 2021 from the FTC

5.7 million people filed reports and described loses more than $5.8 billion to fraud – a $2.4 billion jump in losses in one year including $750 million in cryptocurrency. Imposter scams, when someone pretended to be a trusted person or business, led to losses of $2.3 billion. People ages 20-29 reported losing money to fraud more often than people ages 80 and over. While younger people lost money 41% of the time when they experienced fraud, older adults lost money only 17% of the time. But when older people did lose money, they lost a median amount of $1,500, or three times the median amount of younger people.

Golden rules to protect your identity and resources

Never give your personal information to anyone.

Never click or go to a link unless you requested the information or reference from a trusted source.

Never return a call or answer a call from an unknown number.

Always read the email address and when in doubt, do a search for credibility.

Always report any fraud to the Federal Trade Commission/FTC. Be sure to sign up to get your free alerts or to file a complaint, go to ftc.gov/complaint or call customer services 202-326-2222. And/or ReportFraud.ftc.gov and outline what the scam was/FTC specifically.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

