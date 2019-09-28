Unfortunately, the email scams and attempts to steal your identity continue to be more sophisticated and more frequent. Let’s review some recent emails and identify the threat in each one:
Money just waiting for you.
- “Just take a survey and your pre-paid CVS card will be activated.” Did you request a CVS Card? The “click here” will allow the scammer access to your computer. (Email address: cvs.prepaidcard@poundtinight.com. Scam!)
- “Compensation Fund Payment. ATM Card to dispatch. Immediate release of your funds only via ATM Master Card.” There is a great deal of narrative with this scam including asking for many personal pieces of information. Once received they will issue you the funds and then you can distribute to all the other “winners.” (Email address: booth04@biznetivagator.com Scam!)
Implied at-risk issues
- “I have your password. No one has compensated me to investigate you. I can see everything you have looked at on the web. I will release every detail if you don’t send funds in Bitcoin.” This one needs to be reported immediately to the Federal Trade Commission but it is also scary. (Email address: ctvoy@lua.com; a 2nd one tec06@derways.org Scam!)
- “Your mindspring user (your weblink) was recently signed in from an unknown location. Please verify HERE for verification to avoid closure.” (Email address: dougmoulder@windstream.net SCAM!)
- “Alert: Earthlink (your internet provider) account access has been blocked from Egypt. We have suspended your Earthlink account due to 19 invalid login attempts. Click on MYACCOUNT below to reactivate your account.” When in doubt, call your internet provider. “Suspended” implies urgency to act now — click now. Nope, access to your computer will occur.
Obey the Golden Rules. Be diligent and always skeptical. Never, ever “click here” or provide any personal information. Read every email address always. The scam can easily be identified. Did you request this service? If not, scam.
Use the delete button frequently. Never reply.
Reach out to the Federal Trade Commission. The FTC has published excellent information on fraud alerts. ftc.gov/complaint. Be a squeaky wheel so the FTC can “see” the magnitude of the at-risk issues. Homework assignment: Learn more about what the FTC is doing to help consumers. Sign up through their webpage for ongoing FTC alerts.
If you have questions about Medicare fraud, there is a Senior Medicare Patrol to help you protect yourself from Medicare fraud while detecting fraud and reporting your concerns. Call 877-808-2468 or locally, CSI Office on Aging 208-736-2122. Visit smpresource.org for more information.
