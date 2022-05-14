Health Care Buzz: Alzheimer’s Highlights

On the Alzheimers.gov Highlight report, they announced an exciting blood test that can accurately predict the presence of the protein beta-amyloid in the brain. Testing for the presence of these plaques in the brain which can cause brain cells to die. Scientists note that the blood test performs comparably to existing brain scan or spinal tap-based tests. However, the samples used in the study were from majority white individuals and is still being evaluated to be more generalized into other demographic groups.

Using blood samples will make it easier to screen healthy people for potential enrollment in Alzheimer’s clinical trials and could help lower costs and expand the availability of diagnostic studies. For more info, look to the National Institute on Aging plus the Alzheimer.gov websites.

Why is it so important? Alzheimer’s, the most common type of dementia, is a general term used for neurodegenerative disorders that cause progressive cognitive decline. It includes problems with reasoning, communication, memory, speech, judgment, and many other aspects of daily functioning. Demographics confirm that the condition is more common in women than men.

According to the National Institute of Health, it’s been found that people who stuck to several healthy behaviors showed 60% lower chances of developing Alzheimer’s. Those behaviors included not smoking, following a high-quality diet, engaging in physical activity, partaking in cognitive activities ( ex: reading, puzzles) and maintaining light-to-moderate alcohol consumption.

Top 10 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Stats for 2022.

1. Dementia patients are twice as likely to get COVID-19.

2. People with dementia are four times more likely to die from COVID-19.

3. Alcohol can lead to dementia, Alzheimer’s disease facts and figures reveal.

4. In 2000-2013, there was a 71% increase in the number of Alzheimer’s deaths in the US.

5. About 5-6% of Alzheimer’s patients develop the disease before 65.

6. The Alzheimer’s brain shrinks down to a third of its standard size.

7. Alzheimer’s makes up 60-70% of dementia cases.

8. There is no link between a person’s cognitive reserve in midlife and a lower risk of Alzheimer’s.

9. Statistics on Alzheimer’s disease affirm that 6.2 million American have the disease. Mostly over 65 years of age.

10. Alzheimer’s may be responsible for over 500,000 annual deaths in the US.

Day Egusquiza is the president and founder of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc. — an Idaho-based family foundation. For more information, call 208-423-9036 or go to pfnfinc.com. Do you have a topic for Health Care Buzz? Please share at daylee1@mindspring.com.

