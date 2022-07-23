Health Care Buzz: Alzheimer’s and brain awareness

The National Institute of Aging celebrated Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month in June. Throughout the month, NIA aims to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease, highlight scientific advances, and share resources to support research as well as individuals, families, and caregivers affected by the disease. Many pertinent and timely topics can be identified thru a quick Alzheimer’s online search including new research and clinical trials.

A person with the disease may experience other medical problems over time

These problems can cause more confusion and behavior changes. It is important to watch for signs of illness and tell the doctor. A few common medical problems and signs of each are as follows:

Dehydration Dry mouth, dizziness, hallucinations, rapid heart rate

Flu and Pneumonia Fever, chills, aches and pains, vomiting.

Incontinence Problems emptying the bladder, leaking urine, soiled underpants and bedsheets

It is never too late to start making healthy food choices

Eating right can help you maintain a healthy weight, get the nutrients you need, and lower your risk of chronic disease. A few ways you can make healthier food choices are as follows:

Eating and drinking each day from different food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy.

Cutting back on foods and beverages that are high in calories and added sugars, sodium and saturated fats.

Understanding how many calories you need, based on your level of daily activity and keeping a food diary to track your calorie intake.

Choosing a variety of foods that are packed with nutrients and low in calories.

Checking food labels to understand what foods will meet your nutritional needs each day.

Alzheimier’s.gov is an excellent resource for ongoing information including exciting new research.