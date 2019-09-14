In Part 2 of our Active Aging series, we will focus on the Magic Valley’s Getting Fit programs through the College of Southern Idaho while looking at some national issues.
According to the Journals of Gerontology, one in three baby boomers falls into the category of separated, divorced, widowed or never married. Millennials are also following this trend as a recent Gallup poll indicated that 59% of the 73 million millennials are single and never married.
Adding fuel to the fire is the caregiver crisis — the decline in the number of people available to provide in-home care including family members. Longevity, singledom and isolation are a recipe for disaster. (The Office on Aging does incredible work with their caregiver training and support group plus we include it in the Community Outreach Boot Camps.)
In Joy Loverde’s book, “Who will take care of me when I am old,” Loverde addressed five key sections to think about and plan for personal readiness, housing, relationships, chronic illness, health and end-of-life decisions.
As much as we all believe we are preparing to retire — whatever that looks like to each individual — one key area is staying active. In our interview with Shelly Wright, director of the Active Aging program at CSI, she shared the history of the Over 60 and Getting Fit Class that originated in the early 1980s in a warehouse in downtown Twin Falls. The students used soup cans and chairs for exercise equipment. Since its start, the program has expanded into 11 different classes offered around southern Idaho and has remained a class for older adults, with no class fee. The program is supported by CSI, CSI’s Office on Aging and generous donations. The program is now serving approximately 2,000 students per year. Shelly took over the program in 2011 and started the Active Aging Program which specializes in additional exercise classes for older adults with a small fee. The mission of the program is to provide an environment that will encourage the physical, social, spiritual, intellectual, environmental and emotional well-being of the older adult. Info: csi.edu or call 208-732-6483.
The goal is simply “Just Move,” as Bryan Wright of Wright’s Physical Therapy and Shelly Wright will demonstrate how easily it can be done during the bi-annual Community Boot Camps.
(Hey, Shelly’s volunteer instructor will join us at the second Saturday 2019 Boot Camp from 8:30 to 12:30 on Sept. 28 at CSI’s Fine Arts Building. She will join the other great faculty members as we teach “Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors.” No pre-registration. No cost. See you there!)
All historic articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage at PFNFinc.com.
