As we age, our bodies remind us “I am not as young as I use to be.” Then we start realizing new pain in our joints that didn’t used to hurt when we walked a couple of miles. New pain in our back that just appeared. And then, as we are forced to slow down due to new pain, our mental health takes a hit. We will dedicate two articles to some dynamic, easy-to-do active living ideas — both big picture and in the area’s dynamic Over 60 & Getting Fit Programs at the College of Southern Idaho. Exciting!
Let’s look at four real-life benefits of active living that were recently shared by the National Institute of Aging. You can find them online at go4life.nia.nih.gov.
Endurance activities. This will help when playing with your grandchildren, dancing to your favorite song with your favorite partner along with a full range of outdoor activities.
Strength training. This will make it easier to carry groceries, pick up bags and, yes, pick up your grandchildren.
Balance exercises. These will provide assistance when we catch our feet on uneven sidewalks or stand on tiptoes to reach the higher shelves.
You have free articles remaining.
Flexibility exercises. These will help with bending to tie your shoes, looking behind when backing up and, yes, reaching down to lift your grandchild.
The International Council on Active Aging has excellent articles that address both our cognitive health and our physical health thru active aging. Great easy to follow articles at www.icaa.cc.
Our next article will outline the great local programs that are being offered through CSI’s programs: “Over 60 & Getting Fit” and “Active Aging.” This will include an interview with Shelly Wright, Director of both programs whose motto is “Exercise is my passion and my compassion is for older adults.” (Hey, Shelly’s volunteer instructor will join us at the second 2019 Boot Camp 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at CSI’s Fine Arts. She will join the other faculty members as we teach “Medicare 101, Social Security and Assistance for Seniors.” No pre-registration. No cost. See you there!)
All historic articles and training material are available on the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation’s webpage PFNFinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.